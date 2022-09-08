The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to allocate funds for the purchase of what will be the former Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society animal shelter facility located at 950 Hal Henard Road once the Humane Society moves its operations to a new location.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society shelter will be moving to a new facility on North Rufe Taylor Road once the new facility is completed. The move to the new facility is likely to occur around the beginning of 2023.
The Budget and Finance Committee agreed to a resolution to purchase the former facility on Hal Henard Road, and most of its contents, for $150,000.
Greene County Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery said the purchase of the facility would be no issue financially for the county.
A resolution on the purchase will go before the Greene County Commission for final consideration on Sept. 19.
The Humane Society recently had the facility and property appraised, and it was valued at $295,000.
The main building of the facility was constructed in 1976, with an addition built behind it in 2005 that is accessed via a covered breezeway.
"We went down and toured the facility. There's a little over two acres there," Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said.
"It looks like they have done a good job of maintaining the building," Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey said.
Greene County Building and Zoning Department Building Official Tim Tweed told the Animal Control Committee in August that had he walked the facility and that “the building is older and it’s been used” but that it was “in fairly good shape.”
Tweed noted that the only real issues he saw with the building are that some of the soffits would need repairing and that a fan on one of the HVAC units rattled.
“The roof on part of it will probably need to be redone at some point,” Tweed said.
While a roof replacement may be needed in the future, Tweed said that the need was not immediate as far as he could tell.
“The roof on the older part could make it quite awhile. It’s not leaking or anything. It could make it a couple years even,” Tweed said in August.
When the roof does eventually need to be replaced, Tweed estimated that it would cost $30,000 to $40,000.
The main building is about 3,600 square feet, with the total facility being about 5,000 square feet, which is larger than the current Animal Control facility.
The 2.8-acre property includes the main building, the addition that is attached by a breezeway, six storage buildings built of metal, wood and resin, a barn with a stable and a small pavilion. Most of the property is fenced in, including a small field of about an acre.
Much of what is inside the building would also transfer to the county if the purchase were to be made final, including numerous stainless steel animal cages.
Three banks of stainless steel cages would come with the property, and those banks include about 30 cages.
Multiple rolling cages, chain-link kennels, a smoke alarm system and security system with 12 cameras would also come with the building.
Multiple storage cabinets and shelves, desks and chairs, two refrigerators, a microwave, two washing machines and two clothes dryers are among the other items that would come with the sale.
Budget and Finance committee member Robin Quillen told the committee that her son is a veterinarian and that the stainless steel cages alone usually cost about $5,000 apiece.
The county’s current animal control facility property at 990 Hal Henard Road is adjacent to the soon-to-be-vacant Humane Society shelter property.
Animal Control Director Chris Cutshall told the Animal Control Committee in August that his department would operate both facilities.
County officials believe that the purchase of the facility could improve issues with overcrowding, diseases such as parvovirus and required holds on dogs belonging to possible offenders of animal neglect laws.
A parvo outbreak that occurred at Animal Control in April forced the facility to cease all dog intake and adoptions for about a month. The facility also experienced parvo outbreaks in 2021 and 2017, which also forced extended closures.
Morrison said the addition of the facility would be key to keeping operations going during any issues with disease.
"This would provide them a separate facility to mitigate parvo introduction. We don't know each animal's medical history when we pick up these animals. This affords them the extra isolation space to make sure we don't introduce a disease like that into the greater population," Morrison said.
Morrison also noted that the Humane Society property contains space to hold livestock taken in by Animal Control.
"In the past, there was discussion to build some sort of livestock holding facility on the current Animal Control property, but we found that to be cost prohibitive. This would provide a large place where we can, for a short time, keep livestock animals if we have to. And we have had, from time to time, to keep livestock animals," Morrison said.
Morrison and Woolsey said Animal Control has had to deal with horses, donkeys, pigs and goats, among other animals.
CONVENIENCE CENTER EXPANSION
The committee also approved a resolution to allocate $142,000 for the renovation and expansion of the South Greene Convenience Center.
The funding will be provided by a convenience center improvement grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The convenience center will be nearly doubling in size as a result of the expansion, with a goal of making entry into the center safer by moving the entrance off of Asheville Highway, which is Highway 70.
"The plan is to come in and excavate in the rear of the center and build a three or four block retaining wall. We will also move the entry gate off of Highway 70 because that has been presenting a safety risk. The entrance will be moved up to Flag Branch Road, and the current entry gate will be closed. After renovation is completed the entry and exit of the center will be on Flag Branch Road, and traffic will go through the center in a horseshoe-type pattern," Morrison said. "The center will be about 75% larger when it is expanded."