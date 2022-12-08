The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee learned more about a residential drug addiction treatment facility taking shape in Carter County during its meeting Wednesday morning.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, 1st Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice and Families Free Executive Director Lisa Tipton provided more information to the committee about the long-term treatment facility in the works at the former Carter County Workhouse near Roan Mountain.
The facility has been named the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center.
Tipton said the facility would hold 85 beds and is already equipped with a kitchen, laundry services, meeting rooms, and recreation areas.
Families Free, a 501c3 organization and a licensed treatment and mental health provider through the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, would manage the facility.
The Carter County facility would be all male, with a facility for 12 women being utilized in Washington County near the Families Free offices.
Residents will stay in the facility for 12 to 18 months, be treated for their addiction and learn vocational and trade skills through Carter County’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology and Northeast State.
Residents will be referred to the program by the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Judicial District recovery courts. The facility will not accept violent offenders or sex offenders.
The recovery center would also help residents obtain a social security card, a birth certificate, and give them medical care. Tipton said many people that Families Free deals with lack basic documentation and medical care.
The facility would be under the jurisdiction of a board formed by the mayors from each county or municipality that contributes funding to the project.
Eight counties and three municipalities have contributed to funding the facility through opioid lawsuit settlement funds according to Woodby, with over $10 million in funding secured through those efforts alone.
Families Free is receiving about $1 million in one-time funding for renovations to the facility through the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and about $1.3 million in annual funding for recurring operational costs from the same department. The recurring funding will last five years.
Greene County has not yet committed funding to the facility, and the County Commission has placed all of the opioid lawsuit settlement funding it has received up to this point in the county’s general debt service fund.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has maintained that the county has already suffered great cost due to the opioid epidemic and said that placing the funding in debt service helps Greene County offset expenses that have already been incurred during the epidemic.
Morrison said that “concerns up to this point have been budgetary” in considering funding the facility, particularly perpetual funding mechanisms.
The board of managing mayors, which has already formed, has asked Greene County to contribute $600,000 to the facility over three years. If that funding were contributed, Morrison would then join the managing board.
Woodby said that the facility has a $1.8 million recurring budget planned for the next five years. After approximately five years, the funds from the initial commitments will be exhausted.
Rice said that she believes the Tennessee Department of Corrections will see the success of the facility and take over its operations at the five year mark. However, if that does not happen, she noted that the facility could have to cease operations unless the counties and municipalities in the region committed additional funding to the program at a later time.
“I really truly believe that the Department of Corrections will come in and say this is cheaper and better than what we’ve been doing and we want to take this over,” Rice said.
The new recovery center is slated to begin accepting its first residents in March.
The managing board of the facility is set to discuss how beds will be made available to respective counties in the region during a meeting in January.
The committee did not commit to providing funding for the facility on Wednesday, but the county is still considering the action. It is possible that the funding could be considered going into the budget making process for Fiscal Year 23-24. That budget would take affect on July 1.
“We are going to continue to do our due diligence, then if it is the desire of the county to participate in this we could do it as a budget item as a requested contribution just like we have for nonprofits,” Morrison said. “Making it part of the budget process gives the commission time to fully see how this works and have their questions answered.”
“We are trying our best here to dig out the answers about the right thing to do,” committee member and commissioner Robin Quillen said.
Rice said that Greene County could still be “cared for” even if it does not contribute funding to the facility.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the committee approved two resolutions for road projects to be funded through grants.
The committee authorized Morrison to apply for grant funding through the State Industrial Access Program for projects on Pottertown Road and Ball Road.
The project on Pottertown Road will address about a 400-foot section of road that drops lower than the rest of the road and is prone to flooding even during light rains.
The project upgrading the section of road will include a new box bridge and raising the road five to six feet along with newly paved shoulders.
The road leads to Walmart Distribution Center, which qualifies it for the grant.
The project will require about $97,000 from the county for right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation. The state will pay the other $97,000 for right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation and the other roughly $900,000 to complete the road project.
The second project is to repair both sides of the bridge on Ball Road that leads to the Artazn plant in Greene County.
The approaches on both sides of the bridge are sinking, which will be repaired and upgraded by the grant-funded project. The project will also be funded through the State Industrial Access Program.
The Ball Road bridge project will not cost the county anything, and the entire $940,000 project will be covered by the grant funds.
Both resolutions dealing with the road projects will go before the Greene County Commission to be considered for final approval on Dec. 19.