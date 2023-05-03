The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee approved a resolution Wednesday that would pay for repairs at the Greeneville-Greene County Landfill and Transfer Station.
The jointly owned transfer station at 1555 Old Stage Road is in need of numerous repairs, according to county officials, particularly the floor of the transfer station.
According to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, there is an 8-inch "sacrificial concrete floor" that is placed on top of the permanent floor of the transfer station. That floor has worn down 4 inches and is beginning to expose pieces of rebar. The metal chute that waste is pushed through into trucks at the site also needs repairing.
"The concrete push walls are in desperate need of repair as well," Morrison said.
Improvements will also be made to the closer plate wall and the stations drainage system.
The repairs will cost a total of $527,046. That cost will be broken down between the county and the Town of Greeneville, as well as through the joint Greene County-Greeneville landfill reserve fund.
A total of $250,000 from the joint landfill reserve fund will be used to pay for the repairs. The remaining $277,046 of the cost will be split between Greene County and Greeneville, with each entity paying $138,533.
The joint landfill reserve fund currently has about $1.8 million in it, according to county officials, but Greene County and Greeneville are required by state statute to maintain approximately $1.5 million in the reserve fund to cover potential post-closure expenses related to the operation of a Class III landfill and two closed Class I landfills.
Officials hope to begin work on the project in June once it is approved. As the repairs are made the transfer station will be completely out of service and unable to take waste. Officials expect the closure to last about a week and will publicize when it is to take place in an effort to divert waste that cannot be disposed of for the brief time that the transfer station is being repaired. Any waste that is collected during the time that the repair project is underway will have to be hauled to Morristown, which will be costly, according to officials.
The governing body of the county and of the town must both approve the funding for the transfer station repair project to be carried out.
The resolution paying for the repairs will go before the County Commission for final consideration May 15. An identical resolution will go before the Greeneville City Council on May 16 for consideration.
In other business at Wednesday's meeting, Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor informed the committee that the county's recently purchased property on Snapps Ferry Road had been "short-listed" for a site visit as part of a grant application.
The Greene County Commission approved the purchase of a 50-acre tract of land located along Snapps Ferry Road, Thornwood Drive and Gass Drive for $1.3 million in November 2022.
The county began exploring purchasing the property in 2021 in an effort to use economic development grants to prepare the site to encourage an industry or business to move to the property.
The Greene County Partnership and Greene County have applied for a Tennessee Valley Authority InvestPrep grant to develop the Snapps Ferry site. The TVA grants are competitive grants that are vied for by "everyone in their service area, in The Valley," Taylor said.
The site visit is expected sometime in June.
"The fact that we made that cut is very, very positive," Taylor said.
Morrison said that over 40 communities applied for the grant funding, and only about 20 make the cut for the site visit.
"This announcement yesterday was very good news," Morrison said of the announced site visit.
The committee also passed a motion to prepare the site for the visit and development. The approved plan includes demolishing an old barn and house on the property that have fallen into disrepair and having someone bale the hay on the property before mowing down the rest of the property.
The action will not have to go before the full County Commission for approval due to expenditures for the project being under $10,000.