Greeneville and Greene County leaders gathered in front of the Greene County Courthouse Saturday night to remember the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The heroism of first responders that day was also commemorated during the ceremony.
Representatives from many first responder organizations in Greene County spoke at the event, which drew a sizable crowd downtown.
“It feels like a lifetime for some since that day, but for others it feels just like yesterday,” Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said.
Weems said that through all the uncertainty that followed 9/11, the one thing that was certain was the unity of the United States in the aftermath. He also said that it is important that younger generations who do not remember 9/11 learn about the events of that day and their meaning to America.
“It is our responsibility to teach them about the ordinary Americans that did extraordinary things,” Weems said.
Greeneville Assistant Police Chief Mike Crum said that many often question if America will ever recover from the attacks.
“We will recover,” Crum said resolutely.
He then said that all first responders should always walk with their heads held high.
Ryan Holt of the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments offered his thanks to the nation’s first responders for continuing to put themselves in harm’s way.
“Since that day our first responders haven’t stopped,” Ryan Holt said.
“First responders run toward chaos and that is what happened 20 years ago,” Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
Holt also explained that terrorism is still a threat in the United States.
“We have domestic terrorism. We saw it at Christmas in Nashville. It may never go away, but our first responders will always be here,” Holt said.
Both Holt and Fire Marshal David Weems asked that the crowd also remember all of the first responders who have died after 9/11 from the toxic dust they breathed in that day, which can result in serious illness such as cancer.
“I have seen the mettle of our local first responders and we are lucky to have the ones that we have,” Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said. “Twenty years ago at this moment, we were a changed country.”
Morrison said the scars of that day have echoed across the last 20 years, but America has marched on.
“There has never been a stronger force for good and for liberty, or a better protector of human rights, than the United States of America,” Morrison said, “There is not a land more benevolent or generous.”
A candle was lit in remembrance of the Americans that lost their lives on that day 20 years ago.
Janet Shipley performed “God Bless the USA” and James Cruthers performed “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.
The Greene County Honor Guard rendered a 21 gun salute as the ceremony concluded.
Greene County Emergency Response Chaplain Danny Ricker gave a closing prayer before a tolling of the bells from the churches downtown.
“Help us grow and evolve to the idea that those people died for and that makes us a stronger people,” Morrison said. “May God bless the United States of America now and forever.”