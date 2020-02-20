Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.