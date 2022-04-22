The races for the positions of Greene County Clerk and Greene County Register of Deeds have been the priciest for candidates in this election cycle.
The races for those two positions have seen expenditures far above any other local Greene County Republican primary race.
The Republican primary for Greene County Clerk includes incumbent Lori Bryant and challengers Kallie Lister and Andrew James Anderson.
There is no Democratic primary for the seat.
According to the most recent campaign financial disclosure statements that tracked expenditures through March 31, Lister has spent the most in the county clerk primary, expending over $8,500.
Bryant has expended about $1,500 less than her challenger, spending over $6,840.
Anderson has spent less than his two opponents on his campaign, spending a little over $2,800.
The Republican primary for Greene County Register of Deeds includes incumbent Joy Rader and challengers Tamara Hartman Wilcox, Karen Collins Ottinger, and Matthew Carpenter.
There is no Democratic primary for the seat.
The four way race has seen one candidate far outspending others.
Ottinger has spent over $12,500 in her bid to win the position which is about $10,000 more than any other candidate in the race has spent.
Wilcox has spent the second most in the race, expending about $2,300.
Rader has spent over $1,900 on her campaign and Carpenter has spent nearly $1,500 in his bid for the seat.
Other contested local races have not seen expenditures reach the same heights.
The race for Greene County Mayor between incumbent Kevin Morrison and challenger Terry Greer has seen expenditures only by Greer.
Morrison has not spent any money on his campaign this election cycle, while Greer has spent slightly over $2,500 mounting his challenge.
Only two Greene County Commission candidates have been required to file campaign financial reports.
Candidates are not required to file financial disclosure statements if they meet a few stipulations.
If a candidate spends less than $1,000 on their campaign, is running for a part-time office and makes less than $1,000 per month in that office, then they are not required to file campaign financial disclosures.
Two Greene County Commission candidates have crossed over that $1,000 spending threshold during the course of their campaigns.
Adam Musgrove, a 4th District county commissioner candidate in the Republican primary, has spent about $1,200 in his bid for one of the three 4th District seats.
Alan Marsh, a 2nd District county commissioner candidate in the Republican primary, has also spent around $1,200 on his campaign for one of the three 2nd District seats on the commission.
All other county commission candidates had spent less than $1,000 each on their campaigns as of March 31.
Local candidates will file their next campaign financial disclosure statements on April 26. Those statements will cover expenditures for April 1-23.