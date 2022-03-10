County Clerk's Office Closed Saturday Mar 10, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Clerk’s Office located at 204 N. Cutler St. will be closed Saturday due to the forecast of inclement weather, according to Greene County Clerk Lori Bryant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lori Bryant Greene County Meteorology Work Forecast Weather County Clerk Office Clerk Recommended for you Trending Now Juvenile Charged In Connection With North Greene Vape Incident Grant Awards Announced For Downtown Improvement Smith, Sell Join Greene County Partnership Man Found Shot To Death In Western Greene County Lady Devils Reach State Tourney For First Time Since 2010 Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.