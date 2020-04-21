The Greene County Commission made short work of a brief agenda on Monday as it met virtually due to COVID-19.
In accordance with the governor’s orders that limit public gatherings to 10 or fewer people and allow governmental meetings to be held through electronic means, Monday’s session was held with commissioners joining via the Zoom virtual meeting application.
All 21 commissioners were present for the virtual meeting, and each item was unanimously approved by the body
A limited number were in the Greene County Courthouse Annex’s conference room where the meeting was moderated by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
A few commissioners also gathered in the conference room on the lower level of the annex. It was also broadcast live through a Facebook Live feed on the Radio Greeneville page through a partnership with the county.
“I appreciate everyone’s patience,” Morrison told the commissioners at the conclusion of the meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes. A similar electronic meeting may have to be held in May, he said.
Two of the resolutions approved by the commission regard the transfer of property to the county.
One involves the acceptance of two tracts of property on which convenience centers are located in Sunnyside and West Pines. The Greene County Board of Education has approved the transfer of the properties to the county after it made the decision to sell the former school properties adjacent to both convenience centers. The transfer ensures the continued operation of the centers at both sites.
The other resolution allows the county to accept the two-thirds interest of 4.139 acres of property on Hal Henard Road that is intended for addition to the adjacent Range and Firearms Sports Complex to permit expansion of activities there.
The land proposed for transfer is an unused portion of the property on which the Greene Technology Center and the Thomas Howard McNeese Educational Center are located. The property is owned two-thirds by the Greene County Board of Education and one-third by the Town of Greeneville. The town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen is to vote on conveying its share on Tuesday.
The range itself is another joint venture between the town and county. Greene County has two-thirds ownership and Greeneville one-third.
The commission also approved a resolution to allow the Greene County Sheriff’s Department to order its allotment of replacement patrol vehicles for the 2020-21 fiscal year prior to May 1. The resolution will provide $200,000 in funding from the unassigned fund balance to enable the vehicles to be ordered.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt explained that the resolution allows the department to borrow against its next year’s budget to be able to order the vehicles by the end of this month. If the vehicles are not ordered by May 1, there will be a delay in their delivery due to the manufacturer’s production schedule, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic also caused the need for a resolution seeking a budget amendment for the Greene County School System. The amendment, approved by the commission, allows $40,000 in funds from the unassigned fund balance be used to pay employees who work in the Extended School Program.
Director of Schools David McLain said that the ESP program is self-funded, and as such, no funds would be available in its budget to pay employees while the schools are closed. These employees were the only ones whose pay was affected by the closure, he said.