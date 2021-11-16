The Greene County Commission voted unanimously Monday to appropriate $350,000 in funds to the County Buildings Department for the utilities and assumption of maintenance of the former Takoma Hospital facility.
Beginning Wednesday, Greene County will become responsible for paying utility costs for the building, the general maintenance of the facility, and the mowing of the campus grounds.
According to Greene County Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery, the $350,000 will be enough to fund the utilities and maintenance of Takoma through June 2022.
The Greene County Commission voted to purchase the former Takoma Hospital building from Ballad Health during its August meeting.
The building, off Asheville Highway, will be the new headquarters for county officials and their offices.
The county will pay Ballad $3 million for the former hospital campus, which is about 8.4 acres in size. An additional $3.5 million in renovations are also planned for the building.
The purchase will be paid for with proceeds from a $10 million bond. The county will also sell the old Courthouse Annex building.
Ballad Health will pay the county $500,000 to rent the fourth floor of the building for the next three years. The Strong Futures program will be housed there until the conclusion of those three years, after which Ballad would cease renting the floor and vacate the building entirely.
The 110,000-square-foot building will be the new home for most county offices. All offices that are currently in the Greene County Courthouse Annex, including the UT Extension Office, will move to the former Takoma Hospital. The Greene County Schools Central Office will also move into the building. Most of the Sheriff’s Department offices would move to the new building to allow for part of the current Sheriff’s Department to be converted to a minimum security prison. County officials say they hope this will solve the issue of space at the jail for at least the next 10 to 20 years.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison presented Beth Wilhoit with the Greene County Citizen Hero Medal at the beginning of Monday’s meeting.
Wilhoit was recognized for her actions at a multiple injury car accident on 11-E on Oct. 21. Wilhoit, a health care worker, stopped when she saw the accident and provided lifesaving assistance to an accident victim, including applying a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, before emergency services arrived.
In other business, the commission approved:
- the appropriation of $211,000 for the purchase of a new ambulance;
- a resolution authorizing $13,630 from the Circuit Court Restricted Fund Balance to be used for the purchase of computer and data processing equipment for the Circuit Court Clerk’s office;
- a resolution appropriating $30,000 from the Sheriff’s Department Restricted Fund Balance to purchase computer and camera monitoring for the workhouse and radios for a cruiser; and
- a resolution to reimburse funding to the Greene County Road Department from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the amount of $53,009 for flood damage that occurred in 2019
PURCHASING COMMITTEE
The Greene County Purchasing Committee met prior to the County Commission meeting Monday evening and unanimously accepted a $126,749 bid from Weems Excavating for the creation of a Sporting Clay Trail at the Greene County Shooting Range.
The bid approval was final and will not have to go before the County Commission.
Weems Excavating was the only company to bid on the project.
Funding for the project will come out of a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency grant.
The trail will allow utility terrain vehicles to travel around to 18 miniature range stations where sportsmen will be able to shoot at four or five targets at each station.
The trail will allow only one-way traffic for safety purposes.