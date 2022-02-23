The Greene County Commission approved about $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding for utility projects across Greene County during its meeting Tuesday night.
The allocation will be matched with over $7 million from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for a total of over $8.5 million for the projects.
Each utility district in the county will have projects funded, with a project connecting the North Greene Utility District to the Greeneville Water Commission being the largest.
Currently, the North Greene Utility District gets its water out of Lick Creek, with the water being treated in a membrane plant.
Lick Creek has proven to be an unreliable source of water with high turbidity, which makes the water treatment membrane filters wear out more quickly than they should.
Once the project is completed, North Greene Utilities will join all other county utility districts in being connected to the Greeneville Water Commission.
The following are the projects that will be funded in each utility district:
- Chuckey – water line replacement of 3,600 linear feet of line along Stone Dam Road
- Cross Anchor – water line replacement of 3,400 linear feet of line along Jeraldstown Road and 2,950 linear feet of line on West Pines Road
- Glenn Hills – water line replacement on Garrett Hill Road, Newport Highway, and Old Kentucky Road
- North Greene – line extension on Vann Hill Road of 5,500 linear feet of ductile iron line
- Old Knox – water line extension of 2,600 linear feet along 11-E Bypass
- Other Projects – Black Road project connecting Greeneville Water Commission Lines to North Greene Utilities, upgrade line to Interstate Exit 30, and connect North Greene Utility District With Cross Anchor Utility District
Projects with Mosheim and Greeneville were initially planned, before the funding mechanism from the state changed.
According to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Greene County was initially going to receive all the funding from TDEC and distribute it to all utilities for projects including Mosheim and Greeneville. However, municipalities in other counties who were not going to be treated as fairly as those in Greene County opposed the distribution of funds solely to county governments.
As a result, the funding allocations changed. Greene County went from receiving $10.8 million to about $7.7 million. The Town of Greeneville will now receive $2.2 million, and the Town of Mosheim will receive $814,000.
The two municipalities, who have their own independent sewer systems, were omitted from the county’s plans after an amendment to the resolution made by Commissioner Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers. The amendment passed with a single no vote from Commissioner Josh Kesterson, and without a vote from Commissioner Paul Burkey who was absent.
The county will consider partnering with the two municipalities, while providing additional funding, once each municipality presents a proposal using their funding that would show benefit to those living outside town limits.
The Greene County Commission also approved $127,700 in American Rescue Plan funding for use by the Greene County Health Department.
That funding will be matched with $383,200 from the State of Tennessee.
That means that the Health Department will receive $510,900 in total to fund improvements.
According to Greene County Health Department Director Matthew McConaughey, those improvements will include an upgraded phone system, a remodel of the general care area to create a nursing hub, and a remodel of the visiting service area.
The commission also approved a resolution that will allow the Greene County School system to increase pay for some bus drivers.
According to Director of Greene County Schools David McLain, many bus drivers in the system work four hours a day as a custodian and four hours as a bus driver. Currently, the four hours of bus driving pays an average of $2 more per hour than the four hours of custodial work.
The resolution gives custodians who drive buses the same pay for all eight hours of work at the higher bus driver rate on days that they drive a bus.
The action is being taken in order to keep more bus drivers in the Greene County School System, and incentivize current custodians to drive a bus.
PURCHASING COMMITTEE
The Greene County Purchasing Committee met briefly before the County Commission on Tuesday and approved a $274,536 bid from Hollman Construction Company of Johnson City for the replacement of about 100 windows in the former Takoma Hospital building.
Almost all the windows in the building will be replaced except for those facing the Asheville Highway, according to Morrison. Those windows had already been recently replaced.
The committee also approved the purchase of about four windows that will be able to open and close for about $1,341 each.
Hollman Construction said work would be completed in 120 days in its bid.
Most of the windows will be about 8 feet wide and 5 feet tall.
The money used to purchase the windows has already been approved as a part of the Takoma purchase and renovations.
The building will be the new home of the Greene County Government offices.
The board also approved a bid for the purchase of a truck for Solid Waste.
The approved bid was for $160,945 from Palfinger in Charlotte, N.C.
The truck will be delivered in 120 days, according to the bid.