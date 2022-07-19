The Greene County Commission voted Monday evening in favor of funding additions to Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools to house Career and Technical Education (CTE) classrooms and shop areas.
The $15 million requested by the Greene County Board of Education for a long-term district CTE plan includes only the cost of construction, but Director of Schools David McLain said that number is calculated based on a high-end estimate per square foot of $400, and that the school system anticipates other funding that could help with equipping the additions.
The board separately approved resolutions to grant the funding and to authorize the issuance of a County District School Bond, which commissioners noted will allow the funding to be given without a property tax increase in the county.
The plan developed by the school system, per the commission’s formal request, entails adding eight new classrooms and three shop areas, totaling 22,848 square feet of space to Chuckey-Doak High School. At West Greene, 15,980 square feet will be added for six classrooms and two shops.
The added square footage will allow space at the two schools for full on-campus welding, auto mechanics, industrial electricity, health sciences, culinary arts and cosmetology programs. The construction and HVAC programs currently taught at the Thomas Howard McNeese Center next to the Greene Technology Center will be moved to Chuckey-Doak.
Commissioner Lyle Parton asked McLain why Chuckey-Doak will get almost 7,000 more square feet of space.
“We’d like to add this to all four of our high schools, but Chuckey-Doak is getting more — we’re doing two classrooms and one shop more there because we have masonry and carpentry right now at Glenwood, so we want to bring those to Chuckey-Doak High School,” McLain answered. “Why not West Greene? It’s already graded at Chuckey-Doak, so it’s just easier to put it there. Plus we’re constrained a little on the amount of money.”
Partnerships with other educational entities including Walters State Community College will add new on-campus CTE offerings at the district’s other two high schools.
Commissioners also had the opportunity to talk with architect Dave Wright during the meeting, who also spoke to the relative convenience of adding to Chuckey-Doak High School, as well as the estimated cost and timeframe for construction.
“I think three years is a good timetable, and $400 per square foot is high right now. We’ve done various studies on both sites, and Chuckey-Doak is very easily adaptable,” he said. “West Greene is a little bit of a challenge with the topography, but that number seems high, and it probably is, but the construction market is a moving target, so there is some fudge in there.”
“It could be cheaper. We don’t know until those things are bid, but it’s probably a rather high estimate at this time,” McLain said.
Chuckey-Doak is also located close to the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, where Tennessee College of Applied Technology is expected to build a new local campus, and McLain said the district and TCAT fully intend to continue the existing partnership through which students are able to gain dual enrollment credit and industry certifications at the Greene Technology Center.
Approval of the county school system’s CTE plan on Monday effectively means the county will pull out of the technology center, which it has operated in partnership with Greeneville City Schools since the vocational school was established in the 1970s, when the additions are complete.
The school has been operated without a written agreement throughout that time, but state law now requires a formal agreement in order for federal CTE funding such as Carl Perkins and Perkins reserve grants to be released to school systems. The two school boards were unable to agree on one document in the fall of 2021, and the Greene County Commission requested in April that the school board study and propose a plan to increase on-campus CTE offerings.
Commissioners, board members and district leaders have discussed relatively low attendance at the center they blame in part on other changes in state law, such as to graduation requirements, and to the county’s geography, which means that some students spend extraordinary amounts of time just being transported to and from the school. They have also pointed to reported stigmas around attending the school and students’ reluctance to miss out on the high school experience at their home high schools.
The technology center will remain in operation as is for at least the next school year. A budget of a little under $2.1 million was approved in June for the school.
“We generate about $1.3 million of that, and that’s extra that’s going to come to Greene County Schools that we’ve been sending down there,” McLain said while discussing the funding.
High School CTE Director Dr. Cindy Bowman said Perkins Reserve funding is exclusively for equipment and can help fund those purchases when the time comes.
The plan will be completed in phases and will ultimately represent a major shift in how CTE is taught locally.
“You have an opportunity here to really strengthen the capability of Greene County students, and I think it will only strengthen Greene County economically,” said Chuckey-Doak High School Principal Steve Broyles, who also spoke briefly during the meeting and was present for questions.
The commission voted in favor of funding the CTE plan with two commissioners absent, two voting no and the others voting for the plan. Commissioners Dale Tucker and Gary Shelton were absent, and George Clemmer and Lyle Parton voted no.
On Monday evening the County Commission also approved a resolution to increase commissioner pay from $50 per meeting and $25 per committee meeting to $300 per meeting and $150 per committee meeting, which officials have said would bring their pay up to par with surrounding areas.
The commission also hosted a public hearing, in which several speakers addressed solar farms and related zoning laws, but voted to table discussion of the resolution on the commission’s agenda to amend the county’s zoning regulations, and voted for Chase Murray to fill the seat on the board left vacant by Kaleb Powell, who resigned from his 2nd District seat this month because he has moved to a different district. Murray was nominated by Mayor Kevin Morrison to fill the seat after Murray was elected in May as one of three Republican nominees to fill one of three 2nd District County Commission seats. Murray and incumbents Brad Peters and Joshua Arrowood are running unopposed in the Aug. 4 county general election.
For more information see Wednesday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.