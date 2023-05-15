The Greene County Commission unanimously approved a resolution during its meeting Monday night that would fund repairs at the Greeneville-Greene County Landfill and Transfer Station.
The jointly owned transfer station at 1555 Old Stage Road is in need of numerous repairs, according to county officials, particularly the floor of the transfer station.
The governing body of the county and of the town must both approve the funding for the transfer station repair project to be carried out.
A resolution identical to the one passed by the Greene County Commission on Monday will go before the Greeneville City Council on Tuesday for consideration.
The repairs will cost a total of $527,046. That cost will be broken down between the county and the Town of Greeneville, as well as through the joint Greene County-Greeneville landfill reserve fund.
A total of $250,000 from the joint landfill reserve fund will be used to pay for the repairs. The remaining $277,046 of the cost will be split between Greene County and Greeneville, with each entity paying $138,533.
The joint landfill reserve fund currently has about $1.8 million in it, according to county officials, but Greene County and Greeneville are required by state statute to maintain approximately $1.5 million in the reserve fund to cover potential post-closure expenses related to the operation of a Class III landfill and two closed Class I landfills.
Repairs addressing numerous issues at the transfer station are would begin in June if approved by both the governing body of the county and of the town.
According to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, there is an 8-inch “sacrificial concrete floor” that is placed on top of the permanent floor of the transfer station. That floor has worn down 4 inches and is beginning to expose pieces of rebar. The metal chute that waste is pushed through into trucks at the site also needs repairing.
Concrete push walls are also in need of repair at the transfer station. Improvements will also be made to the closer plate wall and the station's drainage system.
If approved by the Greeneville City Council, the project will move forward and officials hope that work will get underway in June and will be completed as quickly as possible.
As the repairs are made the transfer station will be completely out of service and unable to take waste, mostly due to a new concrete floor being poured in the facility. No waste can be placed in the facility as the new concrete floor is poured and cures.
Officials expect the closure for repairs to last about a week and will publicize when it is to take place in an effort to divert waste that cannot be disposed of for the brief time that the transfer station is being repaired. Any waste that is collected during the time that the repair project is underway will have to be hauled to Morristown, which will be costly, according to officials.
In other business, the County Commission approved a resolution to amend the membership of the Greeneville-Greene County Regional Solid Waste Advisory Board.
The amendment ensures that the Greene County Solid Waste Director's position on the board will be a perpetual appointment.
The Greeneville City Council passed a similar resolution May 2, that made the Town of Greeneville Public Works Director's position on the board a perpetual appointment as well.
Greene County Commissioner Brad Peters told the commission that the Solid Waste Director and Greeneville Public Works Director had always traditionally been on the board "by virtue of their jobs," but that the resolution would make that an official part of the board's membership and "put it down in writing."
The board is made up of four members from Greene County, four from Greeneville and one member from Tusculum.
Greene County's membership is made up of the Solid Waste Director, one County Commissioner and two at-large members.
Greeneville's membership is made up of the Public Works Director, one elected official, and two at-large members.