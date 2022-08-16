The Greene County Commission unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on new commercial solar farms in Greene County during its meeting Monday evening.
The Greene County Planning Commission endorsed the moratorium Aug. 9.
The moratorium puts a pause on the establishment of new solar farms in the county that have not already been granted a latter of approval by the Greene County Building and Zoning office.
Solar farms already given approval will be able to move forward as planned, including two solar farms planned in Greene County by Silicon Ranch.
Energy from those two farms, one on South Liberty Hill Road and one on Reed Road, will be sold to Greeneville Light and Power System, as well as energy from a third farm in the City of Tusculum.
The farm approved in Tusculum is under the jurisdiction of the Tusculum Planning Commission and the City of Tusculum’s zoning regulations, not the Greene County Planning Commission and the county’s zoning regulations.
Currently, solar farms are permitted in Greene County in A-1 agricultural zones with 300-foot setbacks and sight buffers.
A resolution involving 2,000-foot setbacks for solar farms was pulled by resolution sponsor Commissioner Hoot Bowers.
The goal of the moratorium is to pause new solar farm developments while the Building and Zoning office and County Planning Commission are given time to make recommendations on what changes, if any, should be made to Greene County’s zoning regulations dealing with solar farms.
A solar farm location through Silicon Ranch in the works for the former Austin farm located off the Asheville Highway touched off a series of complaints from nearby residents, including Steve and Marie Perry, who are the parents of the former Austin farm property owners.
The former Austin property is currently owned by the siblings of The Band Perry: Kimberly Perry Costello, Neil Perry and Reid Perry.
The planned solar farm at that location will be put on hold while the moratorium is in place.