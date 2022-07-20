The Greene County Commission approved a resolution on Monday that raises pay for commissioners effective Sept. 1, when the new County Commission will be sworn in after the Aug. 4 County General Election.
Pay for Greene County Commissioners will rise from $50 per County Commission meeting and $25 per committee meeting to $300 per County Commission meeting and $150 per committee meeting attended.
There was no discussion of the resolution during Monday's meeting, but Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said when the resolution was passed earlier this month by the Budget and Finance Committee that the funding for the raises was included in the 2022-23 budget, and that the new, higher rates are more comparable with pay for elected commissioners in nearby counties.
"We are basically dead last east of Knoxville in commission pay," Morrison said at the time.
According to Morrison’s data from surrounding counties’ payroll departments, Washington County Commissioners are paid $375 per month, Hamblen County Commissioners are paid $400 per month, Cocke County Commissioners are paid $225 per month, Johnson County Commissioners are paid $200 per month, while Hawkins and Carter counties pay commissioners $100 per meeting and $50 per subcommittee meeting. In Sullivan County, commissioners are paid 7% of the mayor's salary, which amounts to upwards of $9,000 per year and increases with the mayor's pay.
In Greene County Morrison said all Greene County employees and elected officials, except for county commissioners, had gotten a raise in the past year, and County Attorney Roger Woolsey said the pay has been $50 for at least 36 years.
According to the resolution it aims to "encourage good citizens to serve on the county commission and to partially compensate members of the commission for the time and effort each commissioner expends in serving on the Greene County Commission."
The resolution passed with commissioners Josh Arrowood, Brad Peters and Jason Cobble voting against it. Commissioners Dale Tucker and Gary Shelton were absent from the meeting.
During the meeting Monday evening, the County Commission also authorized up to $28,225 from the General Fund Circuit Court Restricted Fund for computer purchases and approved a change to the county's bond paying agent. Both resolutions passed unanimously.
The Commission also hosted a public hearing at the start of the meeting that included several speakers who discussed solar farms, either in opposition to the proposed Silicon Ranch solar farm at the Austin farm off the Asheville Highway or in support of a resolution on the commission's agenda which would amend zoning regulations for solar farms to require them to be set back at least 2,000 feet from a residential structure.
A representative of Silicon Ranch, Gina Brown also spoke during the meeting and said such a change to local zoning laws would "eliminate solar energy in Greene County."
Multiple commissioners said they would like more information before making a decision, and the commission opted not to take any action on that resolution.