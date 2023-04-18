The Greene County Commission approved a resolution on second and final reading that sets a speed limit on a portion of Davy Crockett Park Road during a brief meeting Monday evening.
Park rangers from the Davy Crockett Park District requested that the speed limit be set at 20 miles per hour on the portion of Davy Crockett Park Road from the three-way stop at the Davy Crockett Birthplace State Park entrance to the three-way stop at Charles Johnson Road. The distance of that portion of the road is about 300 yards in length.
The speed limit on the road will go from 35 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour.
The request stems from safety concerns over increased traffic visiting the campground and park. The road also sees regular traffic as it serves the general public who travel the roadway which connects Greene County and Washington County.
According to park officials, larger campers and trucks pulling campers are using the campground, and those large rigs require a longer stopping distance. Therefore, lowering the speed limit will lower the stopping distance of those larger rigs and increase the safety of those at the park and those traveling the road.
The commission also approved a resolution for the purchase of 10 laptop computers for Greene County-Greeneville EMS. Up to $50,000 was allocated for the purchase of the laptops.
The Dell Tough Books will be used on the ambulances of EMS and replace older laptops that are now taking “three of four hours to download data,” according to EMS Director Calvin Hawkins.
The commission also approved a resolution that moves funding in the Greene County Highway Department budget to allow the department to pay for necessary repairs to a road grader, and approved a resolution to distribute funding from the sale of cattle to Animal Control.
Greene County Animal Control corralled nine cows that had been at large for an extended period of time and sold them at Volunteer Stockyards after the owner acknowledged he could not control them and signed a release allowing Animal Control to apprehend the cattle.
In addition, the commission approved a resolution setting the pay for Greene County Election Commissioners at $190 per month for the execution of their duties including attending regular and called sessions of the Election Commission, attending training sessions, supervising election day activities, the recruitment of poll workers, and other responsibilities.
Previously, Election Commission members were paid $60 per meeting and training and $200 per election day. The change will decrease the budget line item for pay for the Election Commission by about $500 per fiscal year, due to savings from avoiding called meetings in the past and the ability to have called meetings in the future without expending extra pay.
The County Commission also recognized two longtime Greene County employees who will soon be retiring.
Purchasing Agent Diane Swatzell and Director of Maintenance Melvin Seaton were congratulated on their upcoming retirements.
Seaton will be retiring May 23 after 18 years of serving Greene County. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said the county owns 14 buildings and Seaton helped keep them running smoothly while dealing with any issues that may have popped up along the way.
"It's a good thing he is a former volunteer firefighter because he puts out fires for us every day," Morrison said.
Swatzell will be retiring June 30 after working for Greene County for 32 years.
Morrison said Swatzell's retirement was "very bittersweet."
"There's not been a more dedicated, loyal, consummate professional than Diane Swatzell," Morrison said.
Morrison said that he tries to be the last person out of the Greene County Annex each day but that he is "challenged" by Swatzell who is always hard at work "purchasing the very many things that Greene County needs to operate on a daily basis."
Krystal Justis, the county's current insurance specialist, will become the county's new purchasing agent upon Swatzell's retirement. Justis has worked for Greene County for 19 years.