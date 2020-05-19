Greene County is seeking $1.29 million in state funding to improve emergency services and telecommunications.
The Greene County Commission on Monday authorized the application for the $1.29 million grant from the governor’s Local Government Support Grant program to be used for improvements for the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services and Emergency 911 Communications District as well as replacement of the county’s telephone system.
The grant application includes $235,000 for renovation and repaving of the drive-thru area at the new county building on CCU Boulevard for an EMS substation, $200,000 for a remounted ambulance equipped with a power cot and heart monitor and $105,480 to provide the EMS access to Tennessee Advanced Communication Network radio tower in the Town of Greeneville.
Also requested through the grant is $250,000 for new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) software for 911 and $500,000 to replace Greene County government’s entire phone system, including the system in the courthouse and the annex. The project amounts are estimates of the expense.
Asked about the EMS substation, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said a new crew is not going to be added, but that the new facility would be manned by a crew or crews that are now located at the current Takoma substation.
There are four crews typically housed at that substation, and the grant would allow the development of the substation to provide better service to the eastern side of Greeneville, Morrison said.
Commissioner Brad Peters asked if there would be any repercussions from the state if one of the projects turns out to be much more expensive than the estimate and the county decided not to pursue the improvements since there may be less tax revenues available. Tax revenues for local governments are expected to be less next fiscal year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Morrison said that the state is encouraging local governments to apply for the grants and spend the money. Budget Director Danny Lowery said that any local funds that would be used for any of the projects outside of the grant would come from the county’s designated capital projects budget.
In other business, the commission approved an economic impact plan for expansion at Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan, which includes allowing tax increment financing to not exceed $300,000 for the development at 1055 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
As part of the improvement project, construction of a showroom for Gateway Nissan is planned as well as additional service department space. Improvements are also planned to the existing Gateway Ford Lincoln showroom and service department.
Tax increment financing (TIF) is a method available to local governments to provide assistance for the development of property. The economic impact plan for the Gateway Nissan development calls for the repayment of the tax increment financing through new property tax revenue to be generated by the improvement of the property.
Under a TIF agreement, a developer makes a commitment to improve the value of the property a certain amount that will generate the additional property tax necessary to pay the debt. If the plan is approved, the property tax rate would be frozen for the purpose of tax collection with the county and town receiving the amount currently collected. Once the repayment is completed, the county and town would then receive the full property tax revenues.
According to the proposed impact plan, the property taxes to the town and county combined are currently $46,013, which would increase to $70,227 once the development is completed. The plan also notes once the dealership is at a full projected sales volume, there will be an estimated $840,819 in additional annual sales taxes generated with $19,536 estimated in increased local sales tax revenue. The expanded dealership operation is also expected to support 15 new jobs.
There is no liability on the part of either the town or county to cover an unpaid TIF bill as the the developer is legally bound by the plan to cover the difference if tax revenues are not generated as expected.
In other business, the commission approved four budgetary transfers:
- a transfer of funds in the Solid Waste Department budget to provide for the purchase of equipment, including a front end loader, and to make convenience center improvements before the end of this fiscal year on June 30;
- the addition of $49,100 in revenues for the Sheriff’s Department from various sources, including a state coronavirus response grant, to be used for equipment and special patrol expenses;
- mid-year budget adjustments to reflect $6,000 in additional revenues for the Greene County School System;
- and a transfer of $5,000 in funds paid to the county from the operations at Kinser Park for the removal of decaying trees there.
In relation to the action regarding Kinser Park, the commission voted to create a three-person committee of commissioners to oversee operations at the park. The park is operated by a private party by lease agreement with the county. Morrison said that appointments to the committee would be considered at the commission’s June meeting.
The commission also approved the appointment of Mickey Ellis, a local certified public accountant, to serve on the Greene County Audit Committee. Ellis will replace Bill Moss, who has served on the committee for several years, and has asked to be removed from the committee due to health issues.