The Greene County Commission on Monday authorized the funding of a long-range contract to reduce energy costs in school buildings to help provide for HVAC replacement.
The commission approved a resolution authorizing the funding of an energy services contract for the Greene County School system with Schneider Electric Buildings Americas, Inc.
The contract is for $8.9 million for measures to help improve energy efficiency within school system facilities and address the HVAC issues. Currently, 44% of units within the system have been in service for longer than 20 years, which is the standard life expectancy of the HVAC units. In two years, 85% will have reached the 20-year mark. More than 500 units have passed the 20-year mark already or are approaching it.
The resolution authorizes the necessary steps to secure funding by bonding the additional debt through the Education Debt Service Fund.
The contract projects guaranteed energy savings totaling $5.4 million over a 20-year period with up to $6.1 million in possible savings projected. A clause in the contract specifies if that the actual savings for a year is less than the projected guaranteed savings, Schneider will pay the difference to the school system.
The energy savings are to come through such measures as installation of LED lighting at all the school and system facilities, water conservation improvements, mechanical load management, telephone upgrades and automation.
The first phase is to include LED lighting installation and the replacement of HVAC units at Chuckey-Doak High School and West Greene Middle School that are taking significant time and resources to keep operational.
There was no discussion of the resolution during the meeting.
In other school system-related business, the commission approved a resolution to amend the Greene County Schools’ general purpose budget for up to $670,000 in expenses from its unassigned fund balance related to possible addition of staff members and related expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds will provide flexibility to the school system to add any needed teachers or teacher assistants to allow appropriate social distancing of students within the classroom.
The commission also approved a resolution for $95,767 in adjustments to revenues in the school system’s budget and expenditures reflecting how those funds will be spent.
ROAD PROJECTS
The commission voted to accept a project by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for embankment stabilization along a short stretch of Fish Hatchery Road near the county line. The project around linear mile marker 6.52 involves replacement and slope stabilization near to repair damage that occurred during the February 2019 flooding. No county funds are to be used in the project
The spring 2019 flooding is also addressed in another resolution approved by the commission. The Greene County Highway Department is now authorized to seek a reimbursement of $72,227 for embankment stabilization work by the Greene County Highway Department through the federal Emergency Water Shed Program. About eight sites were addressed in the northern and western parts of the county.
The commission also approved a resolution to appropriate $35,815 for the purchase of emergency radio communication equipment for Greene County Animal Control.
This purchase is the start of the second phase of providing equipment for emergency agencies to access the Tennessee Advanced Communications network, said Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. The first phase involved equipping the Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Service to be able to connect to the network in the past year.
“That roll out for the Sheriff’s Department and EMS has had positive feedback,” he said. “There are still a few dead spots, but it is much better than it was before. The sheriff is now working with the Greene County Fire Association to see how those departments want to be included or if they want to remain on their current network.”
Two resolutions regarding replacement of equipment were also approved. One will provide for the purchase of an X-ray inspection system to replace the one at the Greene County Courthouse at a cost of $35,581.
The other allows the purchase of a replacement vehicle for the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security at a cost of $36,450. The 2010 vehicle to be replaced has electrical issues that have made it a fire hazard as well as other mechanical issues.
The commission approved an appropriation of funds to provide for training of a new employee at the Greene County Election Commission. The $28,340, which includes salary and benefits at a family plan rate, will allow the new employee to be hired and train alongside an employee who is leaving before that person leaves.
The addition of an extension of Roaming Drive to the official Greene County Road List was approved on first reading. A 675-feet extension to the existing road in Chuckey has been built to access a new subdivision development.
The commission also approved appointments to a variety of county committees. Current officers for the commission were also retained for the coming year — Morrison as chairman of the commission and Dale Tucker chairman pro-tem. Both are done annually in September.