The Greene County Commission declared vacancies for two seats during its meeting Monday night.
One vacancy was declared for April Lane’s 7th District seat that she resigned on Dec. 14 and another for the 3rd District seat of Commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant, who died Dec. 9.
The commission held a moment of silence in remembrance of Bryant as the meeting began.
The vacancies will be advertised through Jan. 18, and applications and resumes for the positions will be accepted at the mayor’s office. Qualified applicants will then be verified with the Greene County Election Commission. The Election Commission will check whether the individuals meet qualifications for the office such as residency and age.
“It would be of great benefit for any potential candidate to provide a resume ahead of time so we can review it,” 7th District Commissioner Paul Burkey said.
According to state law, the general qualifications for office include that a person be at least 18 years of age and meet residency requirements. For a county commission seat, state law requires that a person be a resident of the district they seek to represent, but does not set a specific time on how long a person has to live in the district to fill the position.
At the Jan. 18 meeting of the Greene County Commission, applicants for the seats will address the county governing body. Applicants will then be nominated, and those nominees will be voted on by the commission. Commissioners may also nominate individuals to fill the positions from the floor during the session on Jan. 18. The nominees receiving the most votes will be elected to fill the vacant seats.
“I would also want interested candidates to be present at the January meeting to show some enthusiasm for this sometimes thankless job,” Mayor Kevin Morrison said.
The County Commission also approved a resolution permitting the use of a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funding for water and sewer infrastructure improvements. In doing this, Greene County will tentatively have access to an amount included in an anticipated state funding match.
The commission approved using about $4 million for water and sewer projects, with possible additional funding from the state totaling about $10 million. This would provide an overall total of about $14 million for water and sewer projects if the anticipated state match is accurate. However, the state match number is subject to change as official final guidance has not yet been released.
“We are waiting on final guidance from the state and the feds on how to use the funding. When we tie all that down we will bring the specific projects back to the County Commission for approval,” Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery said.
Bill Dabbs was the only commissioner to vote against the resolution.
Among other business, the commission approved a resolution amending the county’s redistricting to correct a census block error from the state Comptroller’s Office, and approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a quitclaim deed to Central Baptist Church for a small portion of Kathy Lane.
Kathy Lane had already been removed from the official Greene County Road List in July, and Central Baptist owns the property on each side of the road. The change will allow church goers to walk across the street from their parking lot to their church safely as it will no longer be a through road.
As the meeting concluded, Morrison urged the County Commission and those attending the meeting to consider donating to causes that would help those who were victims of severe storms and tornados in West Tennessee and Kentucky on Dec. 10.