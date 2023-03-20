The Greene County Commission unanimously approved a resolution Monday evening that places another round of opioid epidemic settlement funding into Greene County’s general fund.
Greene County is receiving $333,803 in opioid abatement trust funds from the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council as a result of the settlement of the Greene County, Et Al. V. Johnson & Johnson/Cardinal Health Et Al. lawsuit.
It is the fourth round of opioid settlement funding the county has received.
Past opioid settlement fund distributions received by the county have been placed in both the county’s debt service fund and its capital projects fund.
The abatement funds received in this round are being recommended for placement in the general fund due to restrictions and guidance put on the funding.
The past funding installments did not have restrictions.
According to a letter sent to County Mayor Kevin Morrison by the council, the funds allocated to counties “must be spent on opioid abatement and remediation purposes that are specifically approved by the Opioid Abatement Council.”
County leaders will be able to select various forms of treatment-related activities from a list approved in 2022 by the council. According to an earlier press release from the council, approved uses “include a continuum of opioid use disorder treatment programs, medication assisted treatment, recovery supports, and prevention measures.”
Uses include training related to and increasing the distribution of nalaxone or other Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs to reverse opioid overdoses.
Increased distribution of medication-assisted treatment and other opioid-related treatment to individuals who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover the needed service is also included on the list, along with education services to school-based youth and “youth-focused programs that discourage or prevent misuse.”
Funds could also be used to provide treatment and recovery support services such as residential and inpatient treatment, intensive outpatient therapy or counseling, and recovery housing to “allow or integrate medication and with other support services.”
Other state-approved uses for the funds included treatment for pregnant and postpartum women, expanding treatment for neonatal abstinence syndrome, treatment for incarcerated populations and funding for media campaign programs to prevent opioid use.
Morrison said earlier in March that putting the funding in the general fund will give the county better access to the funding to use it for the purposes outlined by the council.
“In putting it into the general fund the County Commission still has access to it,” Morrison said.
The money is now in Greene County’s possession according to Morrison.
Greene County has not committed any funding to the regional residential addiction treatment facility set to open in Carter County.
In other business, the Greene County Commission approved a resolution on first reading that would set a speed limit on a portion of Davy Crockett Park Road.
Park rangers from the Davy Crockett Park District requested that the speed limit be set at 20 miles per hour on the portion of Davy Crockett Park Road from the three-way stop at the Davy Crockett Birthplace State Park entrance to the three-way stop at Charles Johnson Road.
The distance of that portion of the road is about 300 yards in length.
Davy Crockett Park Road is a county road, and therefore the County Commission has the authority to set speed limits on it.
The speed limit on the road is currently 35-miles-per-hour.
The request stems from safety concerns over increased traffic visiting the campground and park. The road also sees regular traffic as it serves the general public that travel the roadway which connects Greene County and Washington County.
According to park officials, larger campers and trucks pulling campers are using the campground, and those large rigs require a longer stopping distance. Therefore, lowering the speed limit would lower the stopping distance of those larger rigs and increase the safety of those at the park.
The goal of the lowering the speed limit would be to to enhance safety and minimize the possibility of accidents for park and campground visitors as well as the general public that regularly travel the road.
The Greene County Highway Committee sponsored the resolution.
The resolution setting the 20-miles-per-hour speed limit will come before the commission for a second and final reading to be considered for final approval in April.
The County Commission also approved a resolution for the Highway Department to purchase two log loader dump trailers with log loader grapples.
The two pieces of equipment will cost $48,680 each, with the funding coming out of the Highway Department’s unassigned fund balance.
According to Greene County Road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell the Highway Department had dealt with over 200 downed trees since Christmas.