Jan Kiker and Michael Musick were chosen to fill the two vacant seats on the County Commission on Tuesday.
Kiker perviously served as a Greene County Commissioner from 2002 to 2014, and has been a teacher at North Greene High School since 1994.
“My experience serving on various Greene County committees and knowledge of previous county budgets will enable me to successfully fill this position. In the 2018 election, I was the next candidate in line after the three that were elected,” Kiker said in her letter to the commission.
Kiker was selected after multiple rounds of voting by the commission.
Those wishing to fill the vacant seats had to receive a majority of votes and cross at least a 10-vote threshold.
After one round of voting Kiker received six votes, Eric Scott received five votes, Dillon Carpenter received three votes, while Aaron Caton, O.J. Early, and John Tweed all received one vote.
The three applicants tied with the lowest vote total were eliminated from contention and a second round of voting was held.
In the second round Kiker received seven votes, Scott received five votes, and Carpenter received five votes.
Since no candidate reached the required 10-vote threshold, the commission voted again in an attempt to break the tie of the lower vote-getters, however the third vote rendered the same totals.
Therefore, the commission elected to vote between the two low vote-getters in order to eliminate one.
Scott received 11 votes, while Carpenter received 6 votes. Therefore, Carpenter was eliminated and a vote was held between Kiker and Scott.
In the final vote, Kiker received 10 votes, while Scott received seven.
Therefore, Kiker was appointed to the 3rd District seat.
Musick was appointed to the vacant 7th District seat after one round of voting.
In the vote, Musick received 15 votes, Amy Anderson received one vote, and Beverly Brown received one vote.
Musick served in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 2021 and currently works for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department as court security as well as working for Axis Security Inc. and A Services Group.
OTHER BUSINESS
Greene County Commissioner Bill Dabbs and Chris Wilhoit were appointed by the Greene County Commission to serve on the Greeneville, Tusculum and Greene County Industrial Development Board.
The goal of the board is to possibly purchase a portion of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property if permitted by the property’s current owner, the State of Tennessee, and to oversee its development.
The first meeting of the board has not yet been scheduled.
The commission also authorized the use of $173,800 of American Rescue Plan funding to replace the membranes located in the North Greene Utility District water treatment facility.
The goal of the replacement is to aid the facility in continuing to provide clean water to a northern portion of the county.
The water the treatment facility uses is taken in from Lick Creek, which has caused maintenance issues for the facility due to the high turbidity of the water in the creek. It causes the membrane filters to wear out quicker than they are scheduled to by manufacturers.
The County Commission also approved resolution requesting that the Tennessee Department of Transportation make the Newport Highway a four-lane road rather than the proposed super two-lane road. The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a similar resolution on Tuesday.