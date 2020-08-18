The Greene County Commission approved measures Monday to seek funding for improvements for emergency medical care, infrastructure and recreational activities.
The commission approved a resolution authorizing the Greene County mayor to apply for and expend just over $1 million in funds from the local government coronavirus relief program, the CARES Act.
Those funds are to be used to purchase two ambulances for Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services, construct a new EMS substation at the new Election Commission office and install wiring at the Courthouse and Annex to handle additional network traffic to enable associates to work off site if needed.
A grant application seeking $700,000 for the expansion of the Range and Firearm Sporting Complex was approved to add archery and sporting clays courses and a Cowboy Town shooting skills feature. The money is being sought from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, which annually allocates federal funds for such projects.
A new program providing an identification card for veterans also received approval from the commission as did the purchase of three walking trailers for the Greene County Landfill and Transfer Station and two property rezonings.
The resolutions regarding the CARES Act and TWRA grants and a purchase of equipment for the Transfer Station were approved after the commission voted to suspend its rules to consider the actions, which were not originally on the meeting agenda.
During the public discussion period of the meeting, Commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant said he had heard from citizens who had concerns about suspending the rules in that it could be used to shortcut the typical process to have items added to the agenda for consideration and not allow public input.
Suspending the rules is appropriate for items that are emergencies and need to be addressed by the commission, Bryant said.
However, a resolution declaring unused cabins at Kinser Park surplus property considered after a suspension of the rules and the three proposals to reviewed during Monday’s meeting were not what he would consider emergency matters, he said. Bryant and Commissioner Jason Cobble voted against suspending the rules to consider the resolutions later in the meeting.
GRANT APPLICATIONS
The county received notification in late July that it was eligible for CARES ACT funding, and as a prerequisite officials had to attend a virtual seminar to learn what type of projects were eligible to be funded.
The county then submitted a list of projects for which it would use the funding if approved, and last Wednesday, the county received federal approval for the EMS upgrades and the wiring installation.
A stipulation of the grant funds is that they are to be used by Dec. 30, and these were projects for which the county felt purchases could be made or work completed by that date, explained Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
The EMS upgrades had been included in an earlier application for coronavirus relief funds made available through the state, which will free up funding to meet other county needs through a state program that allows a broader range of eligible projects, he said.
“We didn’t want to miss this opportunity for Greeneville and Greene County to get all it can in grant funding,” he said. “If we don’t use the funds, someone else will.”
No local match is required by the grant.
A 10% local match is required for the TWRA grant, but in-kind contributions by the county, such as the transfer of land for the expansion of the firearms complex and any county employee labor used in the project, will count toward that match, Jerry Strom explained to the commission. He estimated that the county most likely would not have to expend any funds toward the expansion due to the in-kind contributions.
The $700,000 requested in the grant will cover the cost of site preparation, providing infrastructure and needed equipment for the addition of a 15-station sporting clays/archery course and a Cowboy Town, which tests speed shooting skills, said Strom, who is retired from the TWRA and has provided considerable assistance to the county in its original expansion of the range and the development of this project thus far.
Greene County’s range is the best range in the state east of the one in Columbia, Strom said, and this expansion will provide more recreational and educational opportunities for people locally and also draw others from the region and across the state.
The range is already hosting youth programs and competitions in the future will bring families of students who can help boost the local economy, he added.
VETERANS PROGRAM
The commission approved an appropriation of $5,000 from undesignated fund balance to establish a “Thank a Vet” program in the Register of Deeds office.
Morrison explained the Register of Deeds office is the repository of veterans’ DD 214 forms that represent a complete verified record of military service including awards and medals received.
The proposed funds would be used to acquire equipment and supplies needed to allow the Register of Deeds office to produce identification cards listing veterans’ service information and awards, and most of the $5,000 would be a one-time only appropriation, he said. A $300 service charge for participation and supplies would be the other annual costs.
Veterans who did not retire from service could use the card at businesses that offer discounts to those who have served in the military, Morrison said.
Bryant asked if the equipment used by the County Clerk’s Office for driver’s license renewals could be used to save the expense. Morrison explained that the Register of Deeds is the office of record for the DD214 forms.
County Clerk Lori Bryant said her office can stamp a veteran’s driver’s license with a stamp at no cost indicating they served in the military if the DD214 form is presented.
In further discussion, Bryant questioned the need for the program if the stamp can be provided to the veterans through the County Clerk’s Office. Commissioner Dale Tucker said that the veteran ID card is a photo ID card, which can be beneficial when two photo IDs are required, particularly in travel situations.
Commissioner John Waddle said the card is also an expression of appreciation to veterans for their service and congratulates them for what they accomplished in the military.
TRANSFER STATION PURCHASE
The commission also approved an expenditure of up to $222,705 from the general capital projects fund for the purchase of three walking floor trailers used in the hauling of garbage to the GFL Environmental landfill in Hamblen County.
When the county and Town of Greeneville took over the operation of the transfer station and demolition landfill in July, there were seven trailers on site that had been previously used by GFL before it started outsourcing the hauling of the garbage, Morrison said.
Four of the trailers were serviceable by personnel from the Solid Waste Department and a fifth was refurbished for use, but two are beyond repair, he said. The purchase will replace the two trailers and provide a third for when another one may go out of service.
In other business, the commission approved two property rezonings: the David Tweed property on Asheville Highway near Gefellers Road from R-1 low density residential to B-1 neighborhood business district and the Eddie Harmon and Kenton Weems property at the intersection of Baileyton Road and Tunnell Lane from A-1 general business district to B-2 general business district.
The Tweed property is proposed for development as a small business, a boutique, and the Harmon and Weems tract is proposed for the relocation of the Fodderstack Auto and Diesel Repair shop to the property.
Public hearings were held for both rezonings during the meeting and no one spoke at either hearing.