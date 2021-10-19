The Greene County Commission authorized Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison to negotiate an option agreement to purchase a 50-acre property along Snapps Ferry Road during its meeting Monday evening.
Morrison will now be able to negotiate a purchase option agreement for the property, that will be non-binding for the county. The final resolution on the property purchase will come before the County Commission at either its November or December meeting.
The current asking price for the property is $1.3 million.
The agreement will mean that the owner of the property will not be able to sell it to another buyer for a certain period of time in which the County Commission will have to render its final decision on the purchase. County Attorney Roger Woolsey said the time frame will likely be 60 days.
The purchase of the property will be subject to a report from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The state agency will evaluate the property for its suitability for economic development and marketability to companies. However, a good report from TNECD alone would not guarantee the county would purchase the property. The County Commission will have a final say on the purchase of the property regardless of the report.
The resolution to enter into an option agreement for the property passed by a 12-7 vote. Commissioners Dale Tucker, Jason Cobble, Clifford Bryant, Lyle Parton, Hoot Bowers, Josh Kesterson, and Jeffery Bible voted against he measure.
Commissioners April Lane and Kaleb Powell were absent.
The property will evaluated on Oct. 27. The report on the property should be ready by the following day according to Greene County Partnership CEO Jeff Taylor. Taylor told the commission that he would provide commissioners with the best information possible in an effort to help them make an informed decision on the purchase of the land.
The Tennessee Valley Authority will also help evaluate the property for its marketability as a part of the review process.
Morrison told the commission that other communities, such as Hamblen County, have had success with developing and selling public land for industry, restaurant, and retail, and that Greene County has not been able to compete in that arena due to a lack of public land.
“We are at a transition moment between how we did economic development in the past and how economic development is being done today,” Morrison told the commission. “It is a watershed moment. We can choose to play the game like other communities are or we can not and we will have to accept what we have.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The County Commission unanimously approved a resolution that urges Tennessee’s elected leaders to oppose the federally proposed employee vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. Morrison said that 73 other counties in the state had already passed a similar measure. Copies of the resolution will be mailed to Gov. Bill Lee, the speaker of the of the Tennessee House, the lieutenant governor, the members of the Tennessee General Assembly, and to the United States senators and representatives that represent the people of Greene County.
The commission approved a redistricting plan for Greene County. The plan affects 184 Greene County residents, who will all be notified of the change. The goal of the changes is to make voting more convenient and streamlined affected residents.
The change will put residents who live within the city limits of Greeneville and Tusculum at polling locations within those city limits. Previously, some residents had to drive several miles to polling locations outside the city limits to cast their ballots. This will change with the minor redistricting.
The County Commission also approved a resolution that approves the use of American Rescue Plan funding for premium pay.
The county has been allocated about $13.4 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 pandemic relief package approved by Congress earlier this year.
The approved resolution allows about $1.2 million of that funding to be used for premium pay for county employees.
The amount of premium pay an employee will receive is calculated using salary grade, full-time versus part-time status, and date of hire.
The commission approved the deposit of $2.1 million of settlement funds from the Endo Pharmaceuticals opioid lawsuit into the county General Debt Service Fund. The funds will be held in this account until they are allocated for a specific purpose.
The County Commission also unanimously approved the transfer of $500,000 from the General Purpose School Fund to the Federal Projects Fund, which currently holds $200,000.
Adding to the General Projects Fund will make it simpler for the county school system to use federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funding, county officials say.
The federal funding comes in the form of a reimbursable grant. Therefore, the county does not receive the grant funding ahead of time. Instead, the school system must pay for a project out of its own funding before sending a reimbursement request to the state. That request is then processed and the reimbursement funding sent to Greene County for the price of the invoice.
The commission also approved a resolution that authorizes the Greene County Highway Department to purchase a new asphalt heater for a price of $100,000. Installation is included in the price of the new heater. The funding for the purchase will come from the Highway Department’s Unassigned Fund Balance.
According to the Highway Department, its current asphalt heater is over 10 years old and having to be continually repaired. The current asphalt heater is also not operating at full capacity due to cracked oil heating tubes having to be repaired and closed off.
Greeneville Adventist Academy Principal Randy Nomura spoke to the commission at the beginning of the meeting and said the Adventist Academy wished to have the old Seventh Day Adventist Church building property that is located on the Takoma property the county is purchasing.
According to Nomura, the Adventist Academy had previously utilized the building through a handshake agreement with Ballad.
The commission thanked Nomura for speaking, and he was told that his request would be reviewed after the Takoma property purchasing process was complete.