The Greene County Commission approved funding for the replacement of the roof on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department workhouse and the purchase of two ambulances during its meeting Monday.
The commission appropriated $600,000 from unassigned fund balance to the building improvements capital projects fund for the replacement of the 20-year-old roof on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s workhouse and the installation of new HVAC units that were awarded to the department through a grant.
The Sheriff’s Department recently received a grant to cover the cost of replacing the 10 HVAC units on top of the workhouse with new units, and officials want to use the opportunity to replace the entire roof, as well.
The roof, which has ballast rock placed on top of it, has had issues with leaks for some time, and new issues have been uncovered as ballast rock has been removed to make way for the new HVAC units. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said in August that water has been cascading through a leak in the roof and into an electrical switch box, which he noticed when he toured the facility during a hard rain shower.
Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery estimated in August that the cost of the roof replacement could be over $400,000. However the actual cost of the roof replacement and HVAC unit installation has risen to about $600,000.
The additional cost is mainly due to a thicker roofing material being used for the new roof.
The new roof will be double the thickness of the old roof, and officials expect it to last twice as long.
The roof will also not require ballast rock on top of it, and it will include extra thick rubber walk pads around the HVAC units to be used for traversal by maintenance staff.
The new roof will cost about $540,000.
According to Morrison, the cost increase is also due to the grant funding being used up on the cost of the HVAC units, with no funding left over for installation. Therefore, HVAC installation had to be added to the cost.
Morrison said the HVAC units cost more than expected, partially due to new Environmental Protection Agency standards. He said that HVAC manufacturers are having to adjust to the new guidelines which caused prices to rise.
The HVAC installation and supply cost make up about $60,000 of the cost of the project.
Morrison said in August that the new roof would “be better quality and last longer than what we have up there now.”
The commission also approved the purchase of two ambulances and power loader systems at a cost of $471,852.
The purchase of the two ambulances is being undertaken in an effort to keep up with the ambulance replacement schedule of Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services, according to EMS Operations Director T.J. Manis.
Manis explained to the committee that EMS tries to follow a replacement schedule of two new ambulances per year, leading to the entire fleet being replaced every six years.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulances stay in primary service for about five years, according to Manis, with about 60,000 miles being put on a primary service ambulance each year. An ambulance usually has about 300,000 miles on it before it comes off primary service and is placed in reserve status for another two or three years.
Two power loaders will be purchased and fitted to each ambulance, as well.
The loaders, which cost about $20,000 apiece as a part of the overall purchase amount, help with loading patients into an ambulance. The mechanical system allows for a patient to be loaded by a single person, with minimal strain or manual lift.
The power loaders have helped keep EMS workers healthy and on the job, helping to eliminating back and shoulder injuries.
The Greene County Commission also approved the appropriation of $3.3 million for the expansion of Chuckey-Doak Middle School.
The Greene County Board of Education has already endorsed budgeting the funding for the project. However the County Commission must also approve the funding.
Funding for the addition will come from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds allocated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plans show the classroom addition totaling 16,050 square feet of instructional space.
The one-level addition includes six traditional classrooms to house sixth grade, two comprehensive development classrooms (CDC) with adjacent restrooms, and two special education classrooms.
The addition at the school’s existing front entrance also includes a handicap accessible covered porch, reception area, principal’s office, and secure lobby.
The addition will eliminate the need for two mobile units currently being used as classroom space behind the middle school.
The County Commission also approved a resolution that will allow about $1.2 million of American Rescue Plan funding to be used for premium pay stipends for county employees.
The amount of premium pay an employee will receive is calculated using salary grade, full-time versus part-time status, and date of hire.
This is the second round of stipends for county employees, with the first one being approved in October 2021.
The Greene County Purchasing Committee met briefly before the County Commission meeting began. The committee approved bids for a new roof on the former Takoma Hospital building and the old church building behind Takoma.
Takoma will be the new administration building for the Greene County government and the old church will house the University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension Office.
The committee accepted a $119,926 bid from Eskola Roofing, a Morristown-based company, for the installation of the roof on the old church building.
A $690,000 bid for the roof on the former Takoma Hospital building, also from Eskola, was accepted by the committee.