A total of nine Greene County residents have applied to fill two vacant seats on the Greene County Commission.
The Greene County Commission declared vacancies for the two seats during its December meeting.
One vacancy was declared for April Lane’s 7th District seat that she resigned on Dec. 14 and another for the 3rd District seat of Commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant, who died Dec. 9.
Six Greene County residents have applied for the vacant 3rd District seat, while three have applied for the vacant 7th district seat.
The six applicants for the 3rd District seat are Eric D. Scott, Michael L. Gregg, Jan E. Kiker, O.J. Early, Dillon Carpenter and Aaron B. Caton.
The three applicants for the 7th District seat are Beverly Brown, Lisa Bowman Anderson and Terry Michael Musick.
Each applicant was afforded the opportunity to submit a letter and resume to the commission when applying for the vacancies.
3rd DISTRICT
“I am at a place in life now which allows me opportunity to get more involved in things which can have an impact on the lives and futures of the residents of Greene County. It is my belief that we live in a unique place which still offers many things that so many other places across our great country no longer offer. My goal is to be a part of our local government so as to protect our way of life and help preserve the same quality of life for generations to come,” Scott said in his letter.
Gregg did not submit a letter or resume to the commission.
Kiker perviously served as a Greene County Commissioner from 2002 to 2014.
“My experience serving on various Greene County committees and knowledge of previous county budgets will enable me to successfully fill this position. In the 2018 election, I was the next candidate in line after the three that were elected,” Kiker said in her letter to the commission.
Early did not submit a letter to the commission, but did submit a resume.
In his resume Early describes himself as a “detail-oriented, creative, and dependable professional with more than eight years of experience in professional communication that has further acquired critical thinking and public speaking skills as a college administrator and educator.”
Carpenter also summarizes his skills on the resume he provided to the commission.
Carpenter summarizes his skills as having a “background in public service, negotiations, communications, organization, management, leadership, diplomacy, budgeting, problem solving, environmental, computer science, and policy analysis with integrity and a strong worth ethic.”
Caton noted in his letter that he would not seek to be elected to the commission later this year if he were appointed to finish out Bryant’s term.
“I would be privileged to serve together with you to honor those who have gone before us, improve the lives of those who now look to us for leadership, and enhance opportunities for future generations who are affected by today’s decisions. My intent is to be considered for filling the remaining term of the late Commissioner Clifford Bryant of the 3rd District of Greene County. I intend to only serve my district until a new commissioner is rightfully elected by the people and will graciously step aside at that juncture,” Caton said.
7th DISTRICT
“I am a community-oriented public servant that is deeply committed to Greene County citizens by building mutual trust and cross-cultural ties with ethnically and socioeconomically diverse populations,” Brown said in her letter.
Anderson noted that she has been a longtime resident of Greene County in her letter.
“I have been a resident of Greene County since 1962, and own my own farm on Warrensburg Road. I have resided in the 7th district of Greene County since 1972. I have a multitude of experience in different areas, which I feel is a great asset to become a commissioner of our great county,” Anderson said.
Musick did not not submit a letter, but did submit a resume.
According to Musick’s resume, he served in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 2021 and currently works for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department as court security as well as working for Axis Security Inc. and A Services Group.
The Greene County Commission is scheduled to select appointees to each of the vacant seats at its meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main St.
At the meeting, applicants for the seats will have the opportunity to address the county governing body. Applicants will then be nominated, and those nominees will be voted on by the commission. Commissioners may also nominate individuals to fill the positions from the floor during the session. The nominees receiving the most votes will be elected to fill the vacant seats.