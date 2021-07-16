The Greene County Commission will consider a resolution to amend the Planning Region of Greene County at its meeting Monday.
This change in the county’s planning area would be based on the recommendation from the Greene County Planning Commission.
The board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Criminal Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse.
If the County Commission approves the resolution, the Greene County Planning Commission would expand its jurisdiction into the Urban Growth Area of the Town of Greeneville, which the Greeneville Planning Commission has recommended the city abandon for planning purposes.
Among other business, the County Commission will consider authorizing the county mayor to renew and extend the lease for the Driver’s License Center with the State of Tennessee Department of Safety.
Greene County originally constructed and continues to own the Driver’s License Center on Hal Henard Road, and the county currently leases the building to the Tennessee Department of Safety.
The lease is set to expire July 31. The new lease, if approved, would start Aug. 1 and extend for five years until 2026.
The commission will also consider approving the Greene County Hazard Mitigation Plan, appoint Eric Carroll to the EMS Board to replace Tammy Albright, and declare a vacancy for the position of Constable for the Seventh District to replace Wayne Kelton, who is retiring July 31.