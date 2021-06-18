The Greene County Commission will consider giving final approval to the 2021-22 county budget and set tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year when it meets Monday.
The board will conduct a public hearing on the budget beginning at 5 p.m. and start its regular meeting at at 6 p.m., according to the meeting agenda. The board meets in the Criminal Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main Street.
The proposed budget includes a tax rate of $2.0145 on each $100 of taxable property for residents outside of the Town of Greeneville and $1.9845 on each $100 of taxable property for residents inside the Town of Greeneville.
This tax rate is identical to last year’s tax rate for those outside the city and a decrease from $2.0145 to $1.9845 for those inside the Town of Greeneville.
The proposed general fund budget is for about $29.1 million, marking a $1.5 million increase over the current fiscal year’s budget. This includes allocations for general government offices, the courts, the Sheriff’s Department, the Health Department and contributions to other nonprofit and governmental agencies.
The total general purpose school fund is proposed to be about $53.9 million, compared to the current year’s $51.1 million.
The total budget for the highway fund is also increased in the proposed budget, from $8.4 million to $9.8 million.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Among other business on the agenda is the first reading of resolution to set a 20 mph speed limit on Greenfield Street.
The commission will also consider a resolution to appropriate $9,900 to the Parks and Fair Department for the removal of cabins at Kinser Park. This removal is for safety purposes.