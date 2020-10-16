The Greene County Commission will consider two bond resolutions and the rezoning of property for a proposed slaughterhouse in northern Greene County on Monday.
The commission will meet at 6 p.m. via the Zoom virtual meeting application and from the courtroom on the top level of the Greene County Courthouse. The meeting will be hosted by a limited number of in-person attendees in the courthouse and will be live streamed on the Radio Greeneville Facebook page.
Individuals who want to speak in the public hearing portion of the meeting can come to the courthouse to do so. Mask wearing is encouraged for those attending the meeting in person.
Residents may also submit a question or issue that they want to address to the full commission to one of the commissioners from their district. Commissioners will be given an opportunity to have that question or issue addressed by the appropriate resource.
Individuals will have the opportunity to address the rezoning request and a revision to the county Zoning Resolution regarding slaughterhouses during the public hearing portion of the meeting. Public hearings are on the agenda for both resolutions.
A request will be considered to rezone the Jeffrey Clay and Deborah J. Fillers property on the Horton Highway near the Caney Creek Lane intersection from A-1 general agricultural use to M-2 high impact use for a proposed slaughterhouse. Jeffrey Fillers told the Greene County Regional Planning Commission in September that the operation would begin small with around 400 animals processed a year and is planned to help fill an increasing need during the pandemic for places for farmers to take their livestock.
The planning commission denied the rezoning request, but voted to seek a change in the Zoning Resolution to allow slaughterhouses with specific restrictions as a special use within an A-1 district.
According to the proposed revision to be considered by the commission, limited-yield custom slaughterhouses would be allowed with such restrictions as limiting the facility to no larger than an acre in size on a lot of at least 10 acres, providing for a buffer strip to adjacent parcels of land and requiring a setback of at lease 200 feet from all property lines with a location on an arterial or collector street.
A slaughterhouse would have to be property permitted by state and federal authorities and not process more than 5,000 animals per year, the proposed revision states.
The commission will also consider two bond resolutions, one to finance energy upgrades to school facilities and another to refinance existing debt.
One resolution calls for the issuance of a $10 million bond to provide funding for a long-range project to reduce energy costs and to help provide for HVAC replacement in Greene County Schools facilities.
In September, the Greene County Commission authorized the funding of an energy services contract for the school system with Schneider Electric Buildings Americas, Inc. The contract is for $8.9 million for measures to help improve energy efficiency within school system facilities and address issues with aging HVAC systems within the schools, a majority of which are nearing the end of their life expectancy. Additional bond funds would be used for other school capital projects.
It is estimated that the bond will likely require about a $570,000 annual payment from the county based on current interest rates. In an intergovernmental agreement that is part of the resolution, the school system has consented to provide $250,000 each year toward the payment.
The second bond resolution involves refinancing of the county’s 2010 general bond. With the refinancing to a lower interest rate, it is estimated the county could save $80,000 per year over the four-year period until the bond is paid.
In other business, the commission will consider an amendment to revise the Greene County Schools budget by $262,031, which includes funds from the state for safety measures in schools and grant funds to provide more laptop computers for students.
The commission will also consider $540,000 in budget amendments for the Solid Waste Department to provide additional resources for the operation of the Transfer Station and a resolution to authorize the Greene County Highway Department to seek a $48,950 grant from the federal Emergency Water Shed Program to reimburse it for expenses related to repairs resulting from floods earlier this year.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to authorize the county mayor to execute a quitclaim deed for any interest the county may have to Gilbreath Loop to BMAM, LLC., which owns property and all road frontage along the 445-foot long roadway.
The road is not a county road and has not been maintained by the Highway Department in more than 35 years.
The commission will also consider a resolution to appropriate $263,097 in additional funds received from the Tennessee Local Government Support Grant. The funds reflect what was received by the county over the $1,035,755 originally requested and approved by the commission.
The additional funds will be used toward the projects designated for the grant funds including the construction of a new substation for the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services, a new ambulance and radio upgrades for the EMS, replacement of the county’s telephone system and new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) software for 911.
A resolution will be considered to pay a $10,050 bill stemming from a court order for the mental evaluation of a defendant and an approximately 20-day state at a facility earlier this year. Funds for the expenditure are not included in the Circuit Court or General Sessions Court budget.
Second reading of a resolution to add a 675-foot extension of Roaming Drive to the official Greene County Road List will also be considered.