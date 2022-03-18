The Greene County Commission will consider supporting Greeneville Light and Power System’s three applications for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development broadband grant during its meeting Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S Main St.
The grants, if approved, would require a funding match. The Greene County Commission will consider approving $2 million to fund the match using the county’s American Rescue Plan funds.
The commission will consider supporting BrightRidge’s grant application, as well.
BrightRidge, though a Washington County utility, serves about 200 homes in the Fall Branch and Limestone communities of Greene County which the utility says are unserved with dependable internet access.
The local match funding from Greene County for the BrightRidge project, if granted, would be $60,500 and would also come out of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds.
The commission will also consider a resolution that would establish Greene County as a “Broadband Ready Community” in the eyes of the state through an act passed in 2017. If passed, this would give Greene County a better opportunity to receive broadband grant funding.
The commission will also consider purchasing a roll-off, a service truck, and a day cab vehicle for a total of $483,476.