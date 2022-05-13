The Greene County Commission will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main St.
The commission will consider a resolution approving the appropriation of $50,000 to fund Greene County's portion of the required grant match for the Greeneville-Tusculum-Greene County Industrial Development Board to purchase the 336-acre undeveloped portion of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center Property.
The grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development creates a 90%-10% split of the cost of the property for the local Industrial Development Board to make the purchase.
The purchase price of the 336 acres of undeveloped property, currently owned by the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, is $1.5 million.
Therefore due to the cost split grant, the Greeneville-Tusculum-Greene County Industrial Development Board will pay $150,000 of the $1.5 million, and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will pay the rest of the cost of the purchase.
The municipalities involved in the industrial development board are splitting their share of the cost, the $150,000 local match, evenly. The Town of Greeneville, the City of Tusculum, and Greene County will each pay $50,000.
The commission will also consider allocating up to $25,000 for Greene County Animal Control to purchase a new walk-in freezer.