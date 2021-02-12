The Greene County Commission on Tuesday will consider two candidates to fill a vacancy on the legislative body in the 7th Commissioner District.
The commission will meet at 6 p.m. via the Zoom virtual meeting application and from the Criminal Courtroom on the top floor of the Greene County Courthouse. The meeting will be hosted by a limited number of people within the courtroom and will also be live-streamed on Radio Greeneville’s Facebook page. The meeting is being held on Tuesday this month due to the President’s Day holiday.
Any resident with a question or issue they would like to address to the full commission is asked to submit it to one of the commissioners in their district. Each commissioner will have an opportunity to share those questions or issues during the meeting.
At its January meeting, the commission decided to postpone filling the vacancy in the 7th District until this month’s session after four votes were taken without reaching the required majority needed.
The commission will consider the two applicants who received the most votes in January — April Harmon Lane, administrative assistant to the TRIO Programs at Tusculum University, and Steven Stout, who has been self employed as well as working for local businesses with many of his positions involving maintenance duties.
The vacancy in the 7th District opened in late December when Butch Patterson resigned from his seat on the County Commission after moving from the district.
In other business, the commission will consider a resolution to rezone property owned by Larry and Patsy Carter on Whitehouse Road from A-1 general agricultural district to M-2 heavy impact use district.
Also on the agenda is consideration of a budget amendment for the Greene County Schools for the purchase of air purifiers and desk shields for classrooms. Two other resolutions regarding the school system will be considered.
One of those provides for the budgeting of $9 million received through a bond issuance for a multi-year project to reduce energy costs within school facilities. The school system has contracted with Schneider Electric Buildings Americas, Inc., to implement measures in the project to help improve energy efficiency within school system facilities and address issues with aging HVAC systems within the schools, a majority of which are nearing the end of their life expectancy.
The other resolution would amend the school system’s general purpose budget to reflect $199,990 in new revenues, including a new STEM grant for the vocational program for middle school students and contributions including one from Chartwells food service.
A resolution to establish policies and procedures for the sale and/or disposition of county-owned property that has become surplus, obsolete or unusable will be considered by the commission as well as a resolution to declare county-owned property as surplus.
The commission will also consider authorizing the appropriation of up to $3,800 for computer upgrades for the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, removing Sassafras Lane from the official Greene County Road List and supporting the Drug Dealer Liability Act lawsuit.
An appointment to the Greene County Board of Zoning Appeals will also be considered as well as a surety bond for the director of the Drug Task Force.