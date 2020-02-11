Tax increment financing for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant, a proposed additional court cost, revisions to mobile and manufactured home regulations and appointment of an emergency management agency director will be considered Feb. 18 by the Greene County Commission.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Criminal Courtroom on the top floor of the Greene County Courthouse. The meeting was moved to Tuesday because of the Presidents’ Day holiday.
To be considered by the commission is an economic impact plan for the Crockett Crossing development area at 2645 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, the site of the proposed new stand-alone Chick-fil-A restaurant.
The plan would provide tax increment financing (TIF) not to exceed $200,000 for the development of the restaurant, according to the resolution. The financing would be paid back through tax revenue from the development. There is no liability on the part of local government to cover an unpaid TIF bill because it is a legally binding commitment with the developer.
It is estimated in the plan that the new restaurant will increase property tax revenues for the site by an estimated $35,000 annually and will generate projected sales tax revenue of around $110,000 as well as create 120 jobs connected directly or indirectly to the new business.
The commission will also consider a resolution to add a $12.50 charge to misdemeanor and felony court costs to benefit the Greene County office of the Third Judicial District Public Defender.
The new charge would provide funding for a social worker for the Public Defender’s office to help its clients who are charged with non-violent drug-related offenses obtain rehabilitation services.
The commission will also consider proposed revisions to amend the Greene County Zoning Resolution in regard to regulations for the moving, set up and occupancy of manufactured/mobile homes.
The revisions would require manufactured/mobile home dealers or movers to acquire a moving permit and a building permit to be obtained and displayed during the moving and installation of a mobile or manufactured home within the county.
Also added in the revisions is a requirement that the mobile home dealer or mover is required to underpin and construct a deck for the homes within 90 days of issuance of the building permit. The revisions would also require that a certificate of occupancy not be granted until after all regulations are met.
The revisions are to address issues that the county officials have encountered with the moving and installation of mobile/manufactured homes.
The appointment of Heather Sipe to the position of director of the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Management and Homeland Security will be considered by the commission. Sipe has been acting as in interim in the position since the retirement of Bill Brown last September.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to rezone property at 1879 Asheville Highway from R-1 low density residential to B-1 neighborhood business district for a proposed small retail business.
In other business, a resolution will be considered that proposes revising the commission’s procedures to require two readings of any policy or ordinance regarding the regulation, licensing or taxation of pets for approval.
A resolution to ask Major League Baseball to continue operating the Appalachian League is also on the agenda. The professional baseball organization is considering ending its agreement for the operation of the Appalachian League, a minor league that includes the Greeneville Reds.
Several resolutions regarding budgetary transfers will be considered including:
- the purchase of emergency radio equipment at a cost of $1.1 million for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services;
- the purchase of five tractors, six mowing attachments and a four-wheel drive tractor by the Greene Highway Department at an estimated cost of $512,350, to be taken from the department’s unassigned fund balance;
- facility and technology improvements for the Greene County Schools, costing an estimated $1.6 million to be taken from the district’s unassigned fund balance;
- an estimated $180,000 in cafeteria improvements for the county schools to be taken from a designated food service fund;
- appropriation of $29,874 in funds the Sheriffs Department has received through recycling and the sale of confiscated property; and
- an appropriation of $8,600 by the Greene County Mayor’s Office toward a informational campaign to promote participation in the 2020 federal census.