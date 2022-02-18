The Greene County Commission will consider using American Rescue Plan funds to pay for two major projects during its meeting Tuesday.
The commission will consider authorizing about $1.9 million in local ARP funding for water and sewer infrastructure projects that would be matched with about $7.7 million from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. This match would mean that a total of $9.6 million would be available for water and sewer projects in each utility district in the county and the Greeneville Water Commission.
The Greene County Commission will also consider a resolution appropriating $127,700 in ARP funds to the Greene County Health Department.
The Greene County Health Department has been allocated $383,200 from the state as long as it is matched with local funding.
The funding would go toward upgrading the phone system at the Health Department, renovations for a nursing hub for more efficient service and structural improvements.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the criminal courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main St.