Authorizing an application for a $1.29 million state grant to fund emergency agency and telecommunications improvements and approval of tax increment financing for an auto dealership expansion will be considered Monday by the Greene County Commission.
The commission will convene at 6 p.m. via the Zoom virtual meeting application with the meeting hosted by a limited number of individuals in the Greene County Annex conference room in accordance with guidelines issued by the governor due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting will be broadcast on a live Facebook feed through the Radio Greeneville page.
Greene County citizens with a question or issue they would like to address to the full commission should submit it to one of their county commissioners. Each county commissioner will be given the opportunity to have the question or issue addressed by the appropriate person.
On the agenda is consideration of authorizing the county mayor to apply for $1.29 million from the governor’s Local Government Support Grant program to be used for improvements to Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services and Emergency 911 Communications District as well as replacement of the county’s telephone system.
The grant application includes $235,000 for renovation and repaving of the drive-thru area at the new county building on CCU Boulevard for an EMS substation, $200,000 for a remounted ambulance equipped with a power cot and heart monitor and $105,480 to provide the EMS access to Tennessee Advanced Communication Network radio tower in the Town of Greeneville.
Also requested through the grant is $250,000 for new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) software for 911 and $500,000 to replace Greene County government’s entire phone system, including the system in the courthouse and the annex.
The commission will also consider an economic impact plan for expansion at Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan, which includes allowing tax increment financing to not exceed $300,000 for the development at 1055 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. Construction of a showroom for Gateway Nissan is planned as well as additional service department space as part of the expansion project. Improvements are also planned to the existing Gateway Ford Lincoln showroom and service department.
Tax increment financing (TIF) is a method available to local governments to provide assistance for the development of property. The economic impact plan for the Gateway Nissan development calls for the repayment of the tax increment financing through new property tax revenue to be generated by the improvement of the property.
Under a TIF agreement, a developer makes a commitment to improve the value of the property a certain amount that will generate the additional property tax necessary to pay the debt. If the plan is approved, the property tax rate would be frozen for the purpose of tax collection with the county and town receiving the amount currently collected. Once the repayment is completed, the county and town would then receive the full property tax revenues.
According to the proposed impact plan, the property taxes to the town and county combined are currently $46,013, which would increase to $70,227 once the development is completed. The plan also notes once the dealership is at a full projected sales volume, there will be an estimated $840,819 in additional annual sales taxes generated with $19,536 estimated in increased local sales tax revenue.
The expanded dealership operation is also expected to support 15 jobs.
There is no liability on the part of either the town or county to cover an unpaid TIF bill as the the developer is legally bound by the plan to cover the difference if tax revenues are not generated as expected.
In other business, the commission will consider these resolutions:
- a transfer of funds in the Solid Waste Department budget to provide for the purchase of equipment, including a front end loader, and to make convenience center improvements before the end of this fiscal year on June 30;
- the addition of $49,100 in revenues for the Sheriff’s Department from various sources, including a state coronavirus response grant, to be used for equipment and special patrol expenses;
- mid-year budget adjustments to reflect $6,000 in additional revenues for the Greene County School System; and
- a transfer of $5,000 in funds for the removal of decaying trees at Kinser Park.