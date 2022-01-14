The Greene County Commission will consider appointing members to the Greeneville, Tusculum, Greene County Industrial Development Board during its meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners will also consider applicants for two vacant seats on the county governing body.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main St.
Greene County Commissioner Bill Dabbs along with Chris Wilhoit will be considered for appointment to the Industrial Development Board.
The goal of the board is to possibly purchase a portion of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property if permitted by the property’s current owner, the State of Tennessee, and to oversee its development.
Also on the agenda, the commission will consider authorizing the use of $173,800 of American Rescue Plan funding to replace the membranes located in the North Greene Utility District water treatment facility.
The board will also consider a resolution requesting that the Tennessee Department of Transportation make the Newport Highway a four-lane road rather than the proposed super two-lane road.
A 3rd District seat vacated by the death of Clifford “Doc” Bryant on Dec. 9, and a 7th District seat vacated by the resignation of April Lane on Dec. 14 will both be filled.
The six applicants for the 3rd District seat are Eric D. Scott, Michael L. Gregg, Jan E. Kiker, O.J. Early, Dillon Carpenter and Aaron B. Caton.
The three applicants for the 7th District seat are Beverly Brown, Lisa Bowman Anderson and Terry Michael Musick.
At the meeting, applicants for the seats will have the opportunity to address the county governing body. Applicants will then be nominated, and those nominees will be voted on by the commission. Commissioners may also nominate individuals to fill the positions from the floor during the session. The nominees receiving the most votes will be elected to fill the vacant seats.