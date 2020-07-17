An agreement for joint operation of the Landfill and Transfer Station with the Town of Greeneville will be considered Monday by the Greene County Commission.
The commission will meet at 6 p.m. via the Zoom virtual meeting application from the Greene County Courthouse Annex conference room. The meeting will be hosted by a limited number of in-person attendees in the conference room with a live Facebook broadcast of the proceedings on the Radio Greeneville page.
Approved late in June by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the agreement outlines responsibilities in the operation of the demolition landfill by the town and the transfer station by the county on the Old Stage Road site. The site is owned jointly by the county and town.
The change in operations at the Landfill and Transfer Station has resulted in negotiations with GFL Environmental for the disposal of solid waste and demolition waste from the town and county.
GFL Environmental operated the Landfill and Transfer Station as part of its previous contract that also involved hauling and disposing of the waste at its landfill facility at Lowland in Hamblen County. In the new agreement, the county will haul the household garbage to GFL’s landfill.
In negotiations, county and town officials felt that it could be more cost efficient for the Landfill and Transfer Station to be operated locally.
The agreement calls for the current scales operator at the Transfer Station, a town employee, to train a county employee who will take over its operations. In its approval, the Greeneville board gave the mayor and city administrator the authority to negotiate regarding the employee.
Also on the agenda is consideration of a resolution for the purchase of a paver, road tractor and three dump trucks by the Greene County Highway Department from its unassigned fund balance and adoption of a revised handbook for county employees. Revisions have been made in the handbook in an effort to establish unified personnel policies and procedures for employees in each department with the exception of the Highway Department.
The commission will also be asked to suspend its rules to consider a resolution to declare two cabins at Kinser Park as surplus property and authorize the county’s purchasing agent to sell or dispose of the structures. The resolution will allow the removal of the cabins that have not been occupied for two decades and have deteriorated to a point that officials have determined their repair would not be feasible.