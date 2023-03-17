The Greene County Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Criminal Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main Street.
The commission will consider a resolution to deposit a fourth round of opioid settlement funds into the county’s general fund.
Greene County is slated to receive $333,803 in opioid abatement trust funds from the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council as a result of the settlement of the Greene County, Et Al. V. Johnson & Johnson/Cardinal Health Et Al. lawsuit.
Past opioid settlement fund distributions received by the county have been placed in both the county’s debt service fund and its capital projects fund.
The abatement funds received in this round are being recommended for placement in the general fund due to restrictions and guidance put on the funding.
The past funding installments did not have restrictions.
The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee unanimously approved the resolution March 1.
The commission will also consider a resolution on first reading that would set a speed limit on a portion of Davy Crockett Park Road.
Park rangers from the Davy Crockett Park District have requested that the speed limit be set at 20 miles per hour on the portion of Davy Crockett Park Road from the three-way stop at the Davy Crockett Birthplace State Park entrance to the three-way stop at Charles Johnson Road.
The request stems from increased traffic visiting the campground and park and to enhance safety for park visitors and the public.
The Greene County Highway Committee is the sponsor of the resolution.
In addition, the County Commission will consider a resolution authorizing the purchase of two log loader dump trailers with loader grapples for the Greene County Highway Department.