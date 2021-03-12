School capital projects, reimbursement for spring 2019 flooding repairs and septic system renovations at Kinser Park will be considered Monday by the Greene County Commission.
The commission will meet at 6 p.m. via the Zoom virtual meeting application and from the Criminal Courtroom on the top floor of the Greene County Courthouse. The meeting will be hosted by a limited number of in-person attendees, and it will be broadcast live on Radio Greeneville’s Facebook page.
Any constituent with a question/issue to address to the full commission should submit their inquiry to one of the commissioners for their district. Commissioners will be given an opportunity to have constituent questions or issues addressed by the appropriate resource during the meeting.
On the agenda is a budgetary amendment for the Greene County School System to fund $1.4 million in capital projects, including a variety of regular maintenance projects and repairs for each school within the system. Some of the larger projects in the list for this year are a roof repair for Mosheim Elementary School, gym ceiling repair at Chuckey-Doak Middle School, classroom remodeling at Baileyton Elementary School and door replacements at several schools.
Other Greene County Schools items on the agenda include approval of $186,000 in funds for improvements to food service facilities including upgrades to allow for food preparation at West Greene Middle School and an amendment to add $482,704 in revenues to the school’s general budget. The revenues include additional Basic Education Program funds from the state and contributions from several sources.
Acceptance of $186,405 in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Greene County Highway Department for expenses it incurred during the spring 2019 flooding will be considered by the commission. Also to be considered is an allocation of funds from an insurance recovery and sale of surplus items for vehicle expenses in the Highway Department.
The commission will also consider a resolution to authorize the county mayor to execute a contract for renovations to an aging septic system at Kinser Park. The commission’s Purchasing Committee will meet prior to the commission meeting and consider recommending a bid for the work.
In another Kinser Park item, the commission will consider an operating agreement between the county and the Greeneville Marlins Association, Inc., for operation of the baseball complex at the park.
The purchase of a truck and needed equipment for Animal Control to replace an aging vehicle will be considered by the commission. Also to be considered is a resolution to appropriate funds from the sale of old radio equipment toward vehicle maintenance costs.
The commission will also consider accepting a donation of collectables to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department to sell to provide funds for bulletproof vests as designated by the donor, and authorizing the application for the Litter and Trash Collection grant available annually from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
A second and final reading of a resolution to remove Sassafras Lane from the county’s official road list will be considered by the commission.
The commission will also consider appointments of new Mosehim Mayor David Myers to the Industrial Development Board, Commissioner Dale Tucker to the Education Committee and new Commissioner April Lane to the Cable Franchise, Ethics, Personnel Policies, Highway, Solid Waste and Health and Safety committees.