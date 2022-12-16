The Greene County Commission will consider resolutions authorizing the Greene County Mayor to apply for grant funding for two road improvement projects during its meeting Monday.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Criminal Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main Street. A purchasing meeting will be held beforehand at 5:30 p.m.
The commission will consider authorizing Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison to apply for grant funding through the State Industrial Access Program for projects on Pottertown Road and Ball Road.
The project on Pottertown Road will address about a 400-foot section of road that drops lower than the rest of the road and is prone to flooding even during light rains.
The road leads to Walmart Distribution Center, which qualifies it for the grant.
The project would require about $97,000 from the county for right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation. The state would pay the other $97,000 for right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation and the other roughly $900,000 to complete the road project.
The second project is to repair both sides of the bridge on Ball Road that leads to the Artazn plant in Greene County.
The project will also be funded through the State Industrial Access Program.
The entire $940,000 cost of the Ball Road bridge project will be covered by grant funding.