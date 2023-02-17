The Greene County Commission will consider a resolution Tuesday that would extend a pause on new solar farms, bitcoin mines and wind farms in the county.
The commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Criminal Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main Street.
The County Commission passed the current moratorium in August 2022.
The resolution on Tuesday's agenda would extend the moratorium 14 months if approved.
According to county officials, the intent of the moratorium extension is to give local officials the ability to review a Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations study on the overall effects of utility-scale solar farm developments across Tennessee.
The study is due to be released and its findings reported on Sept. 30.
County officials hope to review the study and take it into account in developing any possible changes to Greene County's zoning regulations dealing with solar farms.
The commission will also consider a resolution that would release around $1.2 million in matching funds to the Greeneville Energy Authority and the Greeneville Light & Power System for the utility’s $8.3 million grant-funded broadband project.
In May 2022, the County Commission approved a resolution that stated the county would provide up to $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to provide the match necessary for any broadband grant awarded to the Energy Authority.
In September 2022, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development awarded the Energy Authority an $8.3 million grant to provide broadband internet access to portions of western Greene County.
The total project cost would be about $9.5 million using the grant funding and the county’s match.
The commission will also consider a resolution that would direct further opioid lawsuit settlement funding received by the county into the county's capital projects fund.
According to the resolution, Greene County joined with other counties and municipalities across the state and the nation in civil suits filed by the National Prescription Opioids Litigation Consortium and the Jessee Law firm, a local law firm.
Through those class action lawsuits, proposed settlements have been reached with five companies: CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Teva and Allergan.
According to Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey, the total class action lawsuit settlement amount is about $26 billion. Greene County will receive a portion of that settlement as a participant in the lawsuits.
The funds are allocated according to population size.