The Greene County Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Criminal Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main Street.
The Greene County Purchasing Committee will meet prior to the full commission Monday at 5:15 p.m.
The commission will consider a resolution that would allocate funding for repairs at the Greeneville-Greene County Landfill and Transfer Station.
The jointly owned transfer station at 1555 Old Stage Road is in need of numerous repairs, according to county officials, particularly the floor of the transfer station.
The repairs will cost a total of $527,046. That cost will be broken down between the county and the Town of Greeneville, as well as through the joint Greene County-Greeneville landfill reserve fund.
A total of $250,000 from the joint landfill reserve fund will be used to pay for the repairs. The remaining $277,046 of the cost will be split between Greene County and Greeneville, with each entity paying $138,533.
The joint landfill reserve fund currently has about $1.8 million in it, according to county officials, but Greene County and Greeneville are required by state statute to maintain approximately $1.5 million in the reserve fund to cover potential post-closure expenses related to the operation of a Class III landfill and two closed Class I landfills.
The governing body of the county and of the town must both approve the funding for the transfer station repair project to be carried out.
An identical resolution to the one the county will consider Monday evening will go before the Greeneville City Council on Tuesday for consideration.