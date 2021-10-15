The Greene County Commission will consider Monday using a portion of pandemic relief funding received from the federal government to provide premium pay for county employees.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Greene County Courthouse.
The county has been allocated about $13.4 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 pandemic relief package approved by Congress earlier this year.
The commission will vote on a resolution that would allow about $1.2 million of that funding to be used for premium pay for county employees.
The amount of premium pay an employee will receive is calculated using salary grade, full-time versus part-time status, and date of hire.
The board will also consider:
- the $1.3 million purchase of a 50-acre property along Snapps Ferry Road;
- a resolution that would deposit settlement funds from Endo Pharmaceuticals opioid lawsuit into the county General Debt Service Fund; and
- a resolution that would urge Tennessee’s leaders to oppose a federal vaccine mandate.