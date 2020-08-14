The Greene County Commission will consider a resolution Monday to create a program to provide identification cards for veterans.
Due to the coronavirus, the Greene County Commission will convene at 6 p.m. via the Zoom virtual meeting application and from the Greene County Courthouse Annex conference room. The meeting will be hosted by a limited number of in-person attendees in the conference room with a live Facebook feed broadcast on the Radio Greeneville page.
The commission will consider approval of an appropriation of $5,000 to establish a “Thank a Vet” program in the Register of Deeds office. That office is the repository of veterans’ DD 214 forms that represent a complete verified record of military service including awards and medals received.
The funds would be used to acquire equipment and supplies needed to allow the Register of Deeds office to produce identification cards listing veterans’ service information and awards.
Two public hearings about proposed rezonings are on the agenda. The first will be for a rezoning of the David Tweed property on Asheville Highway near Gefellers Road from R-1 low density residential to B-1 neighborhood business district. Construction of a small business, a boutique, is proposed for the property.
The Tweed property is located within Greeneville’s urban growth boundary, and the rezoning request was reviewed by the town’s Regional Planning Commission, which gave its recommendation that the change be approved by the County Commission.
The second is for the rezoning of the Eddie Harmon and Kenton Weems property at the intersection of Baileyton Road and Tunnell Lane from A-1 general business district to B-2 general business district. Planned is the relocation of the Fodderstack Auto and Diesel Repair shop to the property.
The tract is within Baileyton’s urban growth boundary. The rezoning was reviewed by the Baileyton Planning Commission and received its recommendation for approval by the County Commission.
Gary Fowler from Hummingbird Waste Pickup is also on the agenda to speak during the public hearing period.
Residents who would like to address the full commission during the public hearing period should submit their question or concern to one of the commissioners from their district. Commissioners will be given an opportunity to have that question or issue addressed by the appropriate resource.
Also on the agenda resolutions to be considered for amendments to the current Greene County Schools budget.
One of the school system’s amendments reflects a decrease of $391,250 in funding from the state through its Basic Education Program and other program funding. It also includes additional $275,697, mostly from the Save the Children grant program.
Another amendment reflects the appropriation in the county’s budget of one cent of the local option sales tax it receives to the school system’s capital projects fund for building improvements. The money had previously been used for education debt service.
The commission will also consider a resolution to reflect salary adjustments to equalize pay between school resource and patrol officers in the Sheriff’s Department budget. The adjustments were approved by the commission’s Budget & Finance Committee but were inadvertently left out of the budget.