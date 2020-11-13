The Greene County Commission will consider applications for a vacancy on the county school board during its meeting Monday.
The board will also consider the proposed sale of an office building at the meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast via the Zoom virtual meeting application and from the Criminal Courtroom on the top floor of the Greene County Courthouse. The meeting will be hosted by a limited number of in-person attendees in the courthouse with a live Facebook feed broadcast on the Radio Greeneville page.
Any resident with a question or issue to address to the full commission should submit it to one of the commissioners representing their district. Each commissioner will be given an opportunity to have that question or issue addressed by the appropriate person.
The commission will consider candidates who have applied to fill a vacancy on the Greene County Board of Education to represent the 6th School Board District. The death of Clark Justis of complications from COVID-19 last month created the vacancy in the district that includes the Mosheim and McDonald areas.
Tennessee law states that a school board vacancy is to be filled by its governing legislative body.
Resumes and applications were collected by the Greene County Mayor’s office. Submitting applications were Barry Carter, Gary Gass, Jennifer Maxwell, Mark Rothe and Robin Shepherd.
The person appointed will serve out the remainder of Justis’ term through September 2022. The seat will next be on the ballot in the August 2022 general election.
Also on the agenda is consideration of a resolution to declare the former Greene County Election Commission office surplus property and to accept an offer for the building from Walters State Community College Foundation.
The foundation has submitted a proposal to purchase the building at 118 N. Main St. for $90,000, according to the resolution. The foundation is a nonprofit organization separate from the college and the official fundraising arm for the institution.
The building, which is adjacent to the WSCC Niswonger campus downtown, has been vacant since the Election Commission and the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security moved during the summer to the facility at 311 CCU Blvd., off the 11E Bypass.
In 2019, the county purchased the CCU Boulevard property, which was the former location of Consumer Credit Union, primarily as a solution for the need for additional space for the Election Commission.
Walters State provided a majority of the parking for the North Main Street building, six spaces in the college’s lot next to the facility. The office building is also in the need of an estimated $75,000-$100,000 in repairs and improvements, including a new roof and plumbing and wiring upgrades.
In other business, the commission will consider resolutions to:
- authorize the Greene County Highway and Greene County Solid Waste departments to share the former Trantham’s Garage property, allowing the Highway Department to utilize the entirety of the garage building for salt storage for snow removal and the Solid Waste Department to continue to operate the Debusk Convenience Center, which is also located on the property;
- appropriate $327,376 from the state coronavirus aid grant the county has received for the purchase of a new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system and associated server equipment for Greeneville/Greene County 911;
- authorize the Greene County Highway Department to purchase an asphalt paver for $387,616 using funds from the Highway Department’s undesignated reserve fund balance, which is expected to be reimbursed through funds to be received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the spring flooding last year;
- appropriate $57,768 to the Election Commission for additional expenditures due to the coronavirus pandemic from the CARES Act Grant distributed through the Tennessee Division of Elections Help America Vote Act program;
- appropriate $178,761 to the Sheriff’s Department jail for its annual allocation of grants, including funding for transportation for mental health evaluations;
- appropriate $25,000 to the Election Commission received from an Election Security Assistance Grant from the state;
- amend thee Greene County School budget to reflect a decrease of $23,367 due to changes in revenues and expenditures, and
- appropriate $6,310 to the Office of the County Clerk due to a keystroke error made in the budgeting process.