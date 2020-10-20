Filling the vacancy on the Greene County Board of Education caused by the recent death of Clark Justis will be considered in November by the county’s legislative body.
At the end of Monday’s Greene County Commission meeting, Mayor Kevin Morrison announced that his office will begin accepting resumes from individuals interested in serving as the representative from the 6th School Board District.
“I have the sad task to announce a vacancy in the 6th School Board District with the untimely and tragic passing of Clark Justis,” he said.
Justis died on Saturday from complications related to COVID-19, and was in his second term as the 6th School Board District representative. That district includes a large area in the western part of the county, including the Town of Mosheim.
Once the resumes are collected, they will be provided to members of the County Commission for consideration at its Nov. 16 meeting, Morrison said.
The individual chosen to fill the vacancy will serve the remainder of Justis’ term through September 2022. The seat will next be on the ballot in the August 2022 general election.
Written resumes, including information about an individual’s educational background, will be accepted at the mayor’s office until noon on Oct. 29, Morrison said.
Those to be considered to fill the vacancy will have to meet the same requirements that someone running for the office would have to meet, including residency within the district and being at least 18 years of age.
State law also requires that a school board member be a high school graduate or have earned their GED (general education development) certificate. A member of a county legislative body cannot serve on that county’s school board.
During the November meeting, the commission will consider the individuals who have applied. More than one vote may be required if there are several applicants, Morrison explained.
With each vote, the lowest vote recipient will be eliminated, and the person chosen must receive a majority vote of the commission. That would be 11 votes of the 21-member commission.