The Greene County Commission will consider resolutions to set the 2020-21 fiscal year budget and tax rates on Monday.
The commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Criminal Courtroom on the top floor of the Greene County Courthouse. A limited number of in-person attendees will be allowed in the courtroom. The meeting will also be streamed live on Facebook through the Radio Greeneville page and can be accessed via the Zoom virtual meeting application for those who cannot attend in person.
A public hearing will take place from 5-6 p.m. about the proposed FY2021 budget. Anyone wanting to comment on the budget will have two options in regards to attending the hearing.
One option is an in-person appearance in the courtroom on a first-come basis as the hearing will be limited to 50 or fewer total attendees, including the commissioners, office holders, department heads and public.
The other option will be for a member of the public to comment using the Zoom application. To do so, individuals should call 798-1760 or 798-1761 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to receive the link.
Any member of the public who wishes to address another issue or has a question not related to the proposed FY2021 budget to the full commission should submit that question or comment to one of their county commissioners, and each commissioner will be given an opportunity to have it addressed by the appropriate person.
The budgetary resolutions to be considered include one that sets tax rates for the coming year. No changes are proposed from the 2020 rate. The proposed property tax rate to be considered is $2.0145 on each $100 of assessed property value for land outside the Greeneville corporate limits. The rate for inside the town’s corporate limits is proposed at $1.9845 per $100 of assessed property value.
The tax rate resolution also proposes setting the wheel tax rate at $55, reflecting no change from the previous two years. Wheel tax revenue is divided three ways: $43 to fund the Greene County Highway Department, $9 to the county’s general fund and $3 for the volunteer fire departments.
The proposed FY2021 budget resolution includes allocations to various departments. The proposed general fund budget totals $27.8 million, which includes allocations for general government offices, the courts, the Sheriff’s Department, the Health Department and contributions to other non-profit and governmental agencies.
Budgets for the Solid Waste and Highway departments and School System are separate from the general fund. The proposed solid waste budget totals $2.7 million. The Highway Department’s budget is $9 million. The school system’s general purpose budget, which has also been approved by the Greene County Board of Education, totals $51.2 million, its food service budget totals $4.1 million, and the school capital projects budget, $712,650.
There are no across-the-board pay raises or major capital projects included in the proposed budget. It does include funds for an additional nurse at the Greene County Detention Center to provide a medical professional around the clock at the facility.
The resolution notes that funds for the construction of a county fuel depot, which were allocated in the current budget, are now included in the proposed budget because the depot has not been completed.
In addition, the budget resolution notes that the county will assign sales tax previously allocated to the Education Debt Service Fund to the Greene County Schools’ capital projects fund, and the county will assume payment for a program related to the LED light installation at the county’s four high schools.
Another budgetary resolution involves appropriations to nonprofits and agencies for the next fiscal year from the general fund. A total of $739,390 is allocated to such agencies as the Greene County E-911 Communications District, the Greeneville Rescue Squad and the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
The resolutions also detail the projected contribution of $100,000 to the Greene County Partnership for economic development efforts, $100,000 to the Partnership’s tourism efforts and $140,800 to recreation, arts and entertainment organizations such as the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, Greeneville Parks & Recreation, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County. These allocations are all to be funded through hotel/motel tax collections.
In other business, the commission will consider appointments of commissioners to the Kinser Park Oversight Committee. The commission directed the committee’s formation at its May meeting.
The commission will also consider budgetary resolutions for the current year, including:
- year-end revisions to reflect updated revenues and expenditures in the current year General Purpose School Fund budget for the school system;
- amendments to the school system’s Education Capital Projects Fund for year-end changes in funding and expenses;
- an appropriation of funds for the Enhanced Ambulance Medicaid Reimbursement project for Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services;
- transfer of $5,000 from unassigned fund balance to cover increase in costs related to alcohol and drug treatment program testing;
- transfer of $2,750 within the Solid Waste budget for expenses related to the operation of the Greeneville-Greene County Transfer Station, and
- the appropriation of $1,580 received by the Sheriff’s Department from various sources.