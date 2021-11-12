The Greene County Commission will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the Greene County Courthouse located at 101 S. Main St.
The commission will consider a resolution to appropriate $350,000 in funds to the County Buildings Department for the utilities and assumption of maintenance associated with the purchase of the former Takoma hospital facility.
The Greene County government will accept operational control of the former Takoma hospital campus on Wednesday.
The $350,000 would be used to fund utilities and maintenance of the Takoma facility for the fiscal year ending in June 2022.
The commission will also consider a resolution to appropriate $211,000 in funds to the Emergency Medical Services Department for the purchase of an ambulance.