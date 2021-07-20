The Greene County Commission unanimously approved the expansion of the county’s planning and zoning jurisdiction at its meeting Monday evening at the Greene County Courthouse.
By approving the expansion of the planning region, the county has taken another step in the process of taking over planning and zoning responsibilities within the Town of Greeneville’s urban growth boundary, which the Town of Greeneville’s Planning Commission voted to withdraw from during its meeting on July 13.
Before the change can become official, the Town of Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen must also approve the measure, which they will vote on at their meeting Tuesday.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison and Town Mayor W.T. Daniels will then have to write letters in support of the change, before the measure goes to the Tennessee State Government for final approval.
The County Commission also approved the renewal and extension of the leasing agreement for the Driver’s License Center on Hal Henard Road with the State of Tennessee Department of Safety.
Greene County constructed and continues to own the building that the Department of Safety uses for the Driver’s License Center.
The Department of Safety’s lease will be extended for five years at a price of $3,750 a month.
The commission also approved the Greene County Hazard Mitigation Plan, which will allow the county to apply for state grant funding for projects that will help decrease the risk and cost of possible future natural disasters in the county.
Among other business, the commission approved the removal of a portion of Kathy Avenue and a portion of Morning Glory Circle from the official Greene County Road list.
The County Commission also declared a vacancy for the position of constable for the 7th District to replace Wayne Kelton, who is retiring July 31.
The commission also approved the appointment of Eric Carroll, the new CEO of Greeneville Community Hospital, to the EMS board to replace Tammy Albright.
Commissioners Jeffery Bible, Robin Quillen, Dale Tucker, Tim White, and Josh Arwood were absent from Monday night’s meeting.