The Greene County Commission voted Monday to explore relocating vocational education for Greene County Schools System high school students from the Greene Technology Center on Hal Henard Road to one or more of the high schools in Greene County.
The passing of the resolution to “explore, study, and formulate a plan” means that the County Commission is formally requesting that the Greene County School Board develop plans that could lead to the county school system ceasing to use and support of the center.
The vote passed Monday night with 18 commissioners voting in favor of the resolution, two voting against, and one abstention.
Commissioners Brad Peters and Lyle Parton voted against the resolution, while Commissioner Robin Quillen abstained due to her son, Josh Quillen, serving on the Greeneville City School Board, which she cited as a conflict of interest.
Greene Technology Center has served students from the city and county school systems without a formal agreement since it opened in 1974, but an agreement is necessary now for federal grant oversight.
In order for Perkins Grant funding from the State of Tennessee, which goes to support career and technical education, to be received for the Greene Technology Center, an official memorandum of understanding would have to be signed by both school systems.
The contract would put in writing an agreement governing operation of the center between the two school systems.
Currently, the Greene County Board of Education provides 60% of local funding and owns two-thirds of the center’s facilities. However, the Greeneville City Board of Education serves as the fiscal agent and has almost full authority in decision making related to staffing. Hiring and payroll for center employees is handled through the city school system’s budget. The Town of Greeneville owns the remaining third of the facilities.
The Greeneville City School System retains authority in hiring positions such as principal for GTC, but can ask for non-binding input from the Greene County Schools Director.
Greene County Schools Director David McLain told the County Commission Monday that a memorandum of understanding was drafted in the first week of October by the City Schools System and that the City Schools System asked for feedback from the Greene County Schools System.
McLain said that there were only two major sticking points in the contract that the county wanted to have changed.
One point was the length of the agreement. The city outlined a two-year agreement and the county requested that it be changed to a one-year agreement.
The second point of contention was the hiring process for the position of principal at the Greene Technology Center.
The city wrote in the contract that the director of the Greeneville City Schools System would retain “ultimate authority” when it came to hiring a principal for the center. The Greene County Schools director could give advice on the matter if the Greeneville City Schools director wished to consult with the other director, but the Greeneville City Schools director would not be obligated to consult with the other director or heed the other director’s advice.
McLain said the Greene County School Board wanted a committee to be formed for the hiring of a principal at the center. The committee would consist of both Greeneville City School Board members and Greene County School Board members, and both city and county schools directors would play an equal role in the hiring process.
Greeneville City Schools would still have maintained near full authority on other staff hirings including the position of assistant principal.
According to McLain, the city school system was not willing to change the contract on either point. Therefore, the Joint School Board could not come to an agreement on the contract in October.
McLain said that other attempts were made since October to reach an agreement, but that the City Schools System maintained the memorandum of understanding would not be changed, particularly the process of hiring a principal for the center.
McLain told the County Commission that the Greeneville City School System seems intent on demanding money from the Greene County School Board without giving Greene County any say in what is done with the funding.
“If it is such a model program, then why are others not doing it,” McLain told the commission when discussing the shared facility.
There is only one other facility in the state similar to Greene Technology Center that is shared between school districts.
A plan for Perkins Grant funding has already come due to the state, and the Joint School Board does not meet until April 28.
Therefore, Greene County Schools System adjusted its plan for Perkins funding in order to receive the state dollars, according to McLain, which means the Greene County Schools System plan for Perkins funding directs all of the funding to be used at Greene County schools and not at Greene Technology Center due to the absence of an agreed upon memorandum of understanding.
In the previous year, the Greene County School Board sent $115,000 in Perkins Grant funding to the Greene Technology Center.
If a relocation of CTE programming for county students were to occur, it would be at least two or three years down the road according to McLain, a point that Quillen wanted to make clear.
“This resolution is only giving us the option to explore things. This is not a decision to close the center,” Quillen said.
McLain told the County Commission that Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes had called him to set up a meeting to discuss the memorandum of understanding on April 7, which was after the resolution to explore leaving the center had been approved by the Greene County Education Committee and Greene County Budget and Finance Committee days before.
“I told him I felt like it was too late,” McLain said. “I’m also aware that our board chairman talked to a city board member on Friday, April 8, and our board chair told him the same thing.”