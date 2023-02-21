The Greene County Commission approved a resolution Tuesday night that extends a pause on new solar farms, bitcoin mines and wind farms in the county.
The County Commission passed the current moratorium in August 2022.
The approval of the resolution now extends the moratorium another 14 months.
According to county officials, the intent of the moratorium extension is to give local officials the ability to review a Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations study on the overall effects of utility-scale solar farm developments across Tennessee.
The study is due to be released and its findings reported on Sept. 30.
County officials hope to review the study and take it into account in developing any possible changes to Greene County’s zoning regulations dealing with solar farms.
The moratorium measure passed the 21-member commission with 20 yes votes and one abstention.
Commissioner Bill Dabbs abstained from the vote, and said after the meeting that he abstained because he felt the "waters were too muddied right now" on the issue of solar power locally and that he "wanted more clarification" on the subject.
The commission also approved a resolution that releases around $1.2 million in matching funds to the Greeneville Energy Authority and the Greeneville Light & Power System for the utility’s $8.3 million grant-funded broadband project.
In May 2022, the County Commission approved a resolution that stated the county would provide up to $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to provide the match necessary for any broadband grant awarded to the Energy Authority.
In September 2022, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development awarded the Energy Authority an $8.3 million grant to provide broadband internet access to portions of western Greene County.
The total project cost would be about $9.5 million using the grant funding and the county’s match.
The vote to release the funds to GLPS was unanimous.
The grant funding will help provide broadband internet services to approximately 1,000 customers from the Newport Highway to Bulls Gap area of Greene County
The broadband project must be completed in three years. The timing is stipulated by the grant.
The commission also approved a resolution that will direct further opioid lawsuit settlement funding received by the county into the county’s capital projects fund.
According to the resolution, Greene County joined with other counties and municipalities across the state and the nation in civil suits filed by the National Prescription Opioids Litigation Consortium and the Jessee Law firm, a local law firm.
Through those class action lawsuits, proposed settlements have been reached with five companies: CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Teva and Allergan.
According to Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey, the total class action lawsuit settlement amount is about $26 billion. Greene County will receive a portion of that settlement as a participant in the lawsuits.
Woolsey said that Greene County is likely to receive "a little less than $2 million" in funding from the settlement.
Jessee, who attended Tuesday's meeting, said that the settlement amount "should duplicate round two" of settlement funds that the county received.
In the lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceuticals the county received about $1.1 million in November from a settlement, which was the second lawsuit from which that county received settlement funds.
The funds are allocated according to population size.
Funding from previous opioid settlements has been placed in the county’s debt service fund, but Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said the county’s debt service fund balance is now at a healthy level.
Morrison had previously noted that the county has already suffered great cost due to the opioid epidemic and said that placing the funding in debt service helps offset expenses that have already been incurred.
“Law enforcement have been beleaguered for years, and they have sort of had to front the money, so to speak, in order to deal with these things,” Morrison said Feb. 1 at a Greene County Budget and Finance meeting. “Now with capital projects we’ve had to use that to make adjustments to the jail and workhouse. I look at it the same way.”
Morrison said the fund had been used to improve or replace jail doors, door locks and make other needed repairs and upgrades at the jail and workhouse.
He said placing the funding in the capital projects fund would also allow it to be used for future improvements to the Greene County jail and workhouse, including HVAC issues at the jail.
Greene County has not committed any funding to the residential addiction treatment facility taking shape in Carter County.
Morrison has previously said he would like to have a more concrete plan for a perpetual funding mechanism for the facility.
Morrison said he would prefer if the county did not put the funding toward a recurring expense.
The Greene County Commission also unanimously approved a resolution that authorizes the Greene County Mayor to enter into an agreement to lease some parking spaces at the former Takoma Hospital building to Coolidge Street Partners, known as State of Franklin Health Associates.
The resolution was not on the agenda, so the commission voted unanimously to suspend the rules in order to vote on the matter.
State of Franklin Health Associates is a primary medical care physicians’ office located next to the former Takoma building which is set to be the future home of the Greene County government’s administrative offices.
State of Franklin Health Associates will rent 30 parking spaces located adjacent to its building in the former Takoma parking lot from Greene County at a cost of $1,500 per month.
The lease will be a year-long lease that will renew automatically annually unless either party desires to terminate the lease.