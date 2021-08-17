The Greene County Commission voted to purchase the former Takoma Hospital building from Ballad Health during its meeting Monday.
The building, off Asheville Highway, will be the new headquarters for county officials and their offices.
The county will pay Ballad $3 million for the former hospital campus which is over 8.39 acres in size. An additional $3.5 million in renovations are also planned for the building.
The purchase requires no tax increases for residents in Greene County. It will be paid for through bonding and grant funding. The county will also sell the old Courthouse Annex building and receive funding from the Endo Pharmaceuticals settlement.
Ballad Health will pay the county $500,000 to rent the fourth floor of the building for the next three years. The Strong Futures program will be housed there until the conclusion of those three years, after which Ballad would cease renting the floor and vacate the building entirely.
The 110,000-square-foot building will be the new home for most county offices. All offices that are currently in the Greene County Courthouse Annex, including the UT Extension Office, will move to the former Takoma Hospital. The Greene County Schools Central Office will also move into the building. Most of the Sheriff’s Department offices would move to the new building to allow for part of the current Sheriff’s Department to be converted to a minimum security prison. Mayor Kevin Morrison and commissioners hope this will solve the issue of space at the jail for at least the next 10 or 20 years.
“We can spend this $6 million now, and avoid having to pay possibly 10 times that much in five or six years to build a new jail,” County Commissioner Paul Burkey said at the meeting.
“This purchase gives us the maneuverability to put off much larger and much more difficult decisions for a long time,” Morrison said.
County offices that already have sufficient space, such as the Election Commission office, Animal Control, and Highway Department will not move to the new building.
Morrison also curtailed the idea that the building could be opened as a hospital again in the future.
“I know it is the wish of many constituents that this would be a hospital again. I wish that too,” Morrison said. “However, the unfortunate truth is that this is never going to be a hospital again. That has been made very clear by Ballad. We have no control over the health care system here in the county. Despite what our wishes might be, there are no other health care systems coming into this facility as a competitor.”
Before the vote, Commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant motioned that the purchase resolution have a second reading so that residents in the county could have more time to learn about the project. Commissioner Jason Cobble seconded the motion, which forced the commission to vote on the whether or not to have a second reading before passing the resolution.
The motion to amend the resolution to require a second reading failed 18-2. Bryant and Cobble were the only commissioners to support the amendment.
The commission then voted 19-1 in favor of purchasing the building. Commissioner Josh Kesterson was the only commissioner to vote against the purchase.
The county will take immediate ownership of the property upon execution of the deed.
OTHER BUSINESS
Among other business, the Greene County Commission appointed Timothy Vonglis to the posistion of 7th District Constable by a unanimous vote.
Vonglis will fill the position vacated by long-time constable Wayne Kelton who recently resigned.
Vonglis is a First Lieutenant in the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department and has worked in the Sheriff’s Department since 2017.
The commission also voted unanimously to appropriate $300,000 to pay for potential bids on a road improvement project at the intersection of North Mohawk Road and Idell Road. A new business is looking to be located there, but the road must be widened and strengthened to allow for heavy truck traffic. No money will be spent until the business has completely committed to its side of the project.
The new business will bring 113 new jobs to Greene County that pay about $21 an hour according to Greene County Partnership CEO Jeff Taylor. The name of the company is under a nondisclosure agreement until the State of Tennessee formally introduces the business, so the business is currently being referred to as “Project Jellybean” at the Greene County Partnership.
Morrison commended the commission for being willing to do their part to make a commitment to the new business and show that Greene County wants it here.
“What you just did is a great commitment for Greene County and our people. We have let too many businesses escape our grasp in the past,” Morrison said.
Taylor also praised the county leaders for their work in helping get new businesses such as this one committed to the county.
“I appreciate the collaborative effort of our service providers working together, and the Greene County Commission and the leadership of Mayor Morrison and Road Superintendent Kevin Swatzell, also being a part of this exciting process to work together to bring over 100 new jobs to Greene County,” Taylor said. “We still have work to do, but this is definitely a statement that Greene County can and will work together to diversify and expand our manufacturing base. We have a daily labor shed that can fill these jobs and those that are also being advertised right now. I appreciate the commissioners’ interest and support.”